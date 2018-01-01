Decadent chocolate truffles are one of the simplest candies to make. You just need two ingredients: cream and chocolate. Add warm cream to chocolate to create a silky ganache, form it into balls and coat in chocolate. If you want to get creative, mix coffee or liqueur into the ganache before rolling the truffles in chopped nuts, cocoa powder or spices. Once you learn to prepare these supereasy treats, you can gift them to friends or whip them up for special occasions. Use Food & Wine’s guide to find recipes from chocolatiers around the country.