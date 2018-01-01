Chocolate bark is one of our favorite confections. It’s supereasy to make, and you can add into it a wide variety of ingredients, such as dried cherries, golden raisins, pistachios and walnuts—although any nuts, seeds or dried fruit work well. Candied orange peel and chopped pistachios with bittersweet-chocolate bark is a coveted flavor combo. Orange peels, which would otherwise be thrown away, are simmered in sugar syrup and coated in sugar until they’re soft and sweet—a perfect pairing for salty nuts and bitter chocolate. Find all of our amazing chocolate bark recipes in Food & Wine’s guide.