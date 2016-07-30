5 Ultimate Summer Cheesecakes

Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these five incredible recipes.

This citrusy cheesecake is the perfect make-ahead dish for entertaining because it requires eight full hours of chilling. Luckily, it only takes twenty active minutes to put together. The smart trick here is using prepared ingredients to compose this tangy icebox cake. It truly takes barely any effort at all. JONATHAN LOVEKIN

Using prepared ingredients to compose this tangy icebox cake makes it supereasy.

Grace Parisi brilliantly layers chocolate cookies with a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water. The cookies soften as the cake chills overnight for a perfectly moist, chocolaty “cheater’s” cheesecake. © CON POULOS

This easy dessert features layers of chocolate cookies and a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water. The cookies soften as the cake chills overnight for a perfectly moist, chocolaty "cheater's"cheesecake.

In his version of no-bake cheesecake, baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor. If you're looking to make this ahead for entertaining, the cheesecake can be refrigerated for up to 3 days. Top with the jam and strawberries before serving. © Kamran Siddiqi

In his version of no-bake cheesecake, baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor.

© Andre Baranowski

Goat cheese gives a twist to traditional cheesecake and adds a savory element to this not-too-sweet dessert.

For this elegant, no-bake cheesecake, Nicolaus Balla ferments his own farmer’s cheese (a kind of cottage cheese). Ricotta mixed with cream cheese makes a delicious substitute for the filling, which is incredibly light, delicately sweet and wonderful inside the crumbly graham cracker crust. This summer dessert is perfect for your warm weather dinner party. Christina Holmes

For this elegant, no-bake cheesecake, Nicolaus Balla ferments his own farmer's cheese (a kind of cottage cheese). Ricotta mixed with cream cheese makes a delicious substitute for the filling, which is incredibly light, delicately sweet and wonderful inside the crumbly graham cracker crust.