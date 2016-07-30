5 Ultimate Summer Cheesecakes

Summer isn't just for ice cream.
Celebrate National Cheesecake Day with these five incredible recipes.
1. Lemony Layered Cheesecake
Using prepared ingredients to compose this tangy icebox cake makes it supereasy.
2. Icebox Chocolate Cheesecake
This easy dessert features layers of chocolate cookies and a quick mix of cream cheese, chocolate syrup and a little water. The cookies soften as the cake chills overnight for a perfectly moist, chocolaty "cheater's"cheesecake.
3. No-Bake White Chocolate Cheesecake with Strawberries
In his version of no-bake cheesecake, baker and cookbook author Kamran Siddiqi beats melted white chocolate and citrus zest into the creamy filling for a deep, decadent flavor.
4. Goat Cheese Cake with Mixed Berries
Goat cheese gives a twist to traditional cheesecake and adds a savory element to this not-too-sweet dessert.
5. Farmer's Cheesecake with Strawberries
For this elegant, no-bake cheesecake, Nicolaus Balla ferments his own farmer's cheese (a kind of cottage cheese). Ricotta mixed with cream cheese makes a delicious substitute for the filling, which is incredibly light, delicately sweet and wonderful inside the crumbly graham cracker crust.