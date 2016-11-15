The Ultimate Candy-Making Equipment List

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Homemade candy is a perfect, thoughtful (and needless to say, impressive!) gift. Whether you’re making colorful lollipops, buttery caramels or fluffy marshmallows, the secret to accomplishing each recipe flawlessly is precision. From scales to thermometers to lollipop sticks, we have you covered. Here, our ultimate equipment list for the budding candy maker. – Anna Painter & Julia Heffelfinger