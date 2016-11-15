The Ultimate Candy-Making Equipment List

When making caramel or lollipop syrup, stirring is not encouraged. This is where a simple pastry brush comes in handy for brushing down the sides of a saucepan. Bits of sugar will crystalize on the side and can make your sugar syrup gritty. We prefer a silicone brush so that you don’t end up with stray brush hairs in your candy.

Our pick: Oxo Good Grips Silicone Pastry Brush, $7.99