Toffee is a type of candy made by boiling sugar or molasses with butter until it becomes carmelized and has a glossy surface. Good toffee should be a light brown color with a smoky-sweet taste; the candy can be hard and brittle, or soft and sticky. We like to add chocolate, almonds and walnuts to traditional toffee. Its caramel-like flavor pairs well with apples, butterscotch and dates, and is the perfect way to punch up traditional fall desserts like apple cake [https://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/apple-cake-toffee-crust]. Toffee can be also be used for enhancing puddings, cookies and even sweet potatoes. Find these recipes and more in our guide to toffee.