7 Lollipops That Aren't Your Average Sucker

We’ll admit it: We’re suckers for a good, old-fashioned lollipop. What’s not to love? They’re a nostalgia-inducing candy that will never go out of style. But if you’re not currently repping the Lollipop Guild, just know that these treats aren’t the same rainbow-colored confections you remember from your childhood. Nowadays, there are tons of new flavors and unexpected twists on the original confection. So, with National Lollipop Day just around the corner (on July 20!), we searched high and low to see what candy makers are coming up with these days. — Rebekah Lowin

Bourbon Lollipops

“Boozy” seems to be the name of the game when it comes to innovative lollipops. Over on Etsy, you can order round, hard candy lollipops in an “Old Fashioned” cocktail flavor. That is to say, they’re bourbon flavored, and they’ve got a dash of natural orange oil and cherry extract, too. There’s also a (visible!) organic orange peel, grated orange rind, and some organic cherries added into the final product—just like the cocktail we know and love. How’s that for a celebratory treat? ($15, etsy.com)

Rosé Lollipops

QUIN Candy is a Portland-based artisanal candy company that only uses natural and seasonal ingredients, and they offer a ton of fun flavors, from Sweet Tea to Pinot Noir. But we’re most intrigued by their Rosé Lollipops, which are infused with lush rosé wine and are available for purchase online. According to the description of the item offered on the brand’s website, they taste as good as everyone’s favorite summer drink, too, with “notes of watermelon and strawberry with a hint of peach.” Yum. ($8.00, quincandy.com)

Pressed Flower Lollipops

Pressed flowers in a lollipop? Sounds almost too beautiful to be true—especially when the brand behind them claims that they’re locally-sourced and small-batch to boot. But these lollipops are really for sale over at Leccare Lollipops, and you can even choose their color (clear, pink, green, blue, or purple). A selection of dried pansies are suspended within each lolly, and they’re individually wrapped. ($24,00, etsy.com)

Pecan Pie Lollipops and Raspberry Pie

There’s nothing better than pie. But pie-flavored lollipops are an almost-acceptable substitute, especially on National Lollipop Day. Etsy shop “ASecretForest” sells handmade, all-natural pie lollipops in two creative flavors: raspberry pie and pecan pie. “I was inspired to make a pie pop, but in a way that fit in nicely with the other lollies in the Etsy shop,” the shop owner writes in the description of the raspberry pie pops, which contain mini handmade, painted lattice pie crusts. Meanwhile, the pecan pie ones contain homemade candied pecans, hand-painted leaves, and heart-shaped pie crusts. (raspberry pie, $18.00, etsy.com / pecan pie, $18.00, etsy.com)

Pink Lemonade Lollipop

Talk about a trendy lolly: This one comes from celeb-endorsed candy manufacturer Sugarfina. It's a lot like the rainbow confections you enjoyed as a kid, but the colors are a bit more subtle and muted, and it's made in Ireland with all-natural colors and flavors. Oh, and it's pink lemonade flavored. If you're trying to keep things old-school this National Lollipop Day, this might be just the 'pop for you. ($5, sugarfina.com)

Coffee Lollipops

Coffee and candy? Sign us up. These “Café Latté Lollypops” are definitely for coffee lovers as they have a distinct coffe flavor upon first lick. Made from heavy cream, butter, and Colombian coffee, they’d make a pretty sophisticated gift, too. ($15.20, sees.com)

LED Lollipops

Yes, LED. As in, “light-emitting diode.” As in, these lollipops quite literally light up when you eat them. “Simply unwrap the flavorful treat from its wrapper, click the light activation button, and enjoy!” claims the manufacturer. “It’s that easy!” And don’t worry: these Lollibrights, as they’re called, are FDA registered, designed not to break, and have been tested under “bite force.” Phew. ($71.50, amazon.com)

