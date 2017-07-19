7 Lollipops That Aren't Your Average Sucker

We’ll admit it: We’re suckers for a good, old-fashioned lollipop. What’s not to love? They’re a nostalgia-inducing candy that will never go out of style. But if you’re not currently repping the Lollipop Guild, just know that these treats aren’t the same rainbow-colored confections you remember from your childhood. Nowadays, there are tons of new flavors and unexpected twists on the original confection. So, with National Lollipop Day just around the corner (on July 20!), we searched high and low to see what candy makers are coming up with these days. — Rebekah Lowin