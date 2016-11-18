DIY Candy Guide

"Candy is magic, " says Jami Curl, the mastermind behind Quin, the  cult sweets shop in Portland, Oregon. “I remember making my first lollipop and holding it up to the light and thinking, I’m a wizard!” she adds.  At Quin, Curl gives classic favorites an upgrade by making them with natural ingredients—lollipops are flecked with citrus zest; marshmallows, with  real vanilla bean. But more than magic, making candy is all about precision: Follow the recipes on these pages and you can’t go wrong. Wrapped in cellophane, they make the sweetest—and most thoughtful—holiday gifts,  Curl says. “It’s a big deal when you give someone candy that you have  made yourself.” 1022 W. Burnside St.; quincandy.com. —Julia Heffelfinger

Citrus Lollipops

At Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, owner Jami Curl uses all-natural ingredients, including food coloring. To make these bright citrus lollipops, look for a natural food dye that is high-heat stable so that it maintains its color when added to the hot sugar. If you prefer to use artificial food coloring, start with 1 drop and then add gradually. Alternatively, you can skip the food coloring all together for a more muted color with flecks of fresh citrus zest.

Let it be.

Stirring sugar will cause crystallization. For a crystal-clear lollipop, let the syrup cook undisturbed. 

Temp check.

Be careful not to let the lollipop syrup brown--you want it to be clear before adding the zest and food coloring.

Fit the mold.

When filling candy molds, less is always better. Start with a small teaspoonful of syrup and add more if needed. 

Get the full recipe for Citrus Lollipops.

Vanilla-Mint Marshmallows

Jami Curl of Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, uses sheets of silver leaf gelatin to help give these delicately minty marshmallows their smooth, pillowy texture. While granulated gelatin is more accessible, it does not melt as evenly as sheet gelatin and can make for gritty marshmallows. 

Soak it up.

For marshmallows that are smooth, make sure each leaf of gelatin is evenly moistened. 

Don't splash.

Begin mixing your hot marshmallow base at low speed and gradually increase to cool it down and add air. 

Master the mix.

For pretty swirls that are bright and distinct, be sure not to overmix the food coloring. 

Get the full recipe for Vanilla-Mint Marshmallows

Chai Caramels with Salted Pepitas

To achieve a perfectly smooth caramel, Jami Curl of Quin Candy in Portland, Oregon, suggests gradually incorporating, in this case “poking,” the granulated sugar into the corn syrup base instead of stirring it in. “Stirring sugar encourages recrystallization,” says Curl. “That will create a grainy texture in your finished candy that nobody wants.” 

All in the wrist.

Vigorously whisk in the cream and butter to ensure they emulsify so the caramel doesn't get grainy. 

On the money.

Your caramel will tell you when it's done: It should be the dark amber color of an old penny. 

Golden rule.

To cut perfectly sized square caramels, use a ruler as your guide and a long knife to slice. 

Get the full recipe for Chai Caramels with Salted Pepitas

