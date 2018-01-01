To make caramel, heat up sugar until it forms a rich color and flavor—perfect for sticky, sweet desserts and candy. We love adding caramel to ice cream sundaes, popcorn and cakes. One of our favorite supersimple recipes is for salted-caramel cheesecake topped with flaky fleur de sel and homemade caramel. Another buttery confection, croissant bread pudding from Nigella Lawson, douses stale croissants in creamy homemade caramel spiked with bourbon. It’s an incredibly decadent yet effortless dessert. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to caramel.