All-Pink Starbursts And Other Snacks You Can Get On Their Own

When you just want that one flavor… Mixed snacks are a mixed bag. Some people love all the colors in the candy rainbow or enjoy sampling every last shape in the cereal aisle. But many of us are creatures of habit, clinging to a single flavor that hits the spot. A few companies have gotten wise to our preoccupation with a certain variety of their varietal products. Here are a few ways to enjoy some commonly assorted one taste at a time. — Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Pink Starbursts

Good news, strawberry chew fans! As of April you’ll be able to buy bags and single packs of only the pink version of the popular candy at stores nationwide for a limited time. Consider this validation that your favorite flavor is the best.

Red Sour Patch Kids

According to folks on our staff, there’s “no point to anything but red Sour Patch Kids.” And frankly, part of the joy of Sour Patch Kids is their unique, stretchy shape. The bad news is that unless a specialty shop like IT’SUGAR sells the individual flavors, you won’t get the actual Kids you crave. That said, fans of the red flavor can get their fix with Sour Patch Cherries which are sold in large bags.

White Pineapple Gummy Bears

The nearly-clear bears are the tropical highlights in any multi-colored bag of the ursine gummies and can be bought pre-separated. If pineapple isn’t your favorite flavor, don’t worry. You can get pretty much any color you want on its own.

Banana Runts

The classic fruit-shaped crunchy candies with satisfyingly smooth shells were a highlight for any ‘90s kid, and if you’re anything like me the box was soon banana-less. Luckily you can get off-brand banana candies in bulk.

Fun Dip Sticks

While dipping into your choice of three flavored powders was the whole point of Lik-m-aid’s classic interactive candy, some of us just wanted to chow down on those chalky tongue depressor-shaped sticks on their own. Unfortunately there’s no way to buy them without the whole kit, many fans have found that candy cigarettes (okay, now “candy sticks”) are a worthy substitute.

Grape Jolly Ranchers

Before you start typing furiously in the comments section, some people really do prefer the taste of artificial grape to artificial cherry and watermelon. It takes all kinds. Jolly Rancher fans of any stripe can order packages of just their preferred flavor online.

Lucky Charms Marshmallows

It’s all about the marshmallows. Honestly, if you’re looking for anything but the marshmallows, are you even a Lucky Charms fan? (Those are called Frosted Cheerios, anyway). Some genius thought to bag up the crunchy marshmallows and your dentist couldn’t be happier.

Crunch Berries

Plain old Cap’n Crunch as been around since the 1963. Then just five short years later world was forever changed when brightly colored berries were added to the mix. In 1997, on the 30th anniversary of that innovation, the crunch-masters at Quaker Oats celebrated by releasing boxes of only the berries and the demand has kept them in stock periodically from then on.

Reese’s Peanut Butter

Sure, the whole gimmick behind Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups was “you got peanut butter in my chocolate!” But anyone who’s had one of those irresistible cups knows that’s no ordinary peanut butter inside. The dense, overly salty, sugar-saturated filling from those irresistible cups is available (in a more spreadable format) in a jar.

Gardetto’s Rye Chips

Any party host who lays out a bowl of Gardetto’s or Chex Mix knows those thick, uber-crunchy crisps are the first to get picked clean. Gardetto’s got wise and started selling the garlicky rye chips as its own snack so you can munch to your heart’s delight.

Sesame Sticks

Unless you’re Team Wasabi Peas, these crunchy sticks are clearly the best part of the rice cracker mix. Unless, that is, you’re on Team Rice Cracker, which is also totally legit. But for many of us, sesame sticks are where it’s at.

