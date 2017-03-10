All-Pink Starbursts And Other Snacks You Can Get On Their Own

When you just want that one flavor… Mixed snacks are a mixed bag. Some people love all the colors in the candy rainbow or enjoy sampling every last shape in the cereal aisle. But many of us are creatures of habit, clinging to a single flavor that hits the spot. A few companies have gotten wise to our preoccupation with a certain variety of their varietal products. Here are a few ways to enjoy some commonly assorted one taste at a time. — Adam Campbell-Schmitt