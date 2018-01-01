Whether you prefer chocolate truffles or gummy bears, black licorice or sticky caramel, these sugary treats hearken back to childhood trick-or-treating and birthday piñatas. We love incorporating store-bought candies into some of our favorite recipes, like this one for chocolate chip cookies from Christina Tosi, as well as this colorful cocktail that’s perfect for Halloween. We also enjoy making our own sweets, such as these chocolate truffles embellished with raspberries, roasted almonds and candied ginger. If you’re a candy connoisseur or simply have a hankering for sugar, Food & Wine’s guide to candy has a recipe for every occasion.