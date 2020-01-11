Red Velvet Cake
This towering cake is made with deep red cake layers and lots of cream cheese frosting. Unsweetened cocoa powder and red food coloring give the cake its signature hue.
Red Velvet Beet Cake
This deeply flavorful red velvet cake from pastry chef Meredith Tomason at Rare Sweets in Washington, DC, is perfectly balanced.
Red Velvet Beet Cake with Crème Fraîche Icing
Instead of red food coloring, this excellent cake features a beet puree, which keeps the layers nicely moist. The cake is topped with a wonderfully sweet-tangy crème fraîche frosting.
Red-Velvet Cake Balls with White Chocolate
Dipped in white chocolate, these red-velvet cake balls are perfect for turning into eyeballs on Halloween. With a steady hand and food coloring, David Burtka paints detailed irises and pupils on each one; for the less artistically inclined, an M&M pressed into the white chocolate before it sets makes for a quick-and-easy creepy alternative.
Red Velvet Cake with Cream Cheese Ice Cream
Southern red velvet cake is usually a tall layer cake, slathered with cream cheese icing and studded with pecans. In this deconstructed version, the cake is low (like a torte), the pecans are coated in caramel to make pecan praline and the cream cheese icing is transformed into cream cheese-flavored ice cream.