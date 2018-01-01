There’s no dessert more refreshing than a perfectly tart lemon cake. To add a bit of excitement to a relatively simple dessert, we like using chia seeds, shredded coconut, blueberries or pistachios. One of our all-time favorite recipes is for Joanne Chang’s sophisticated lemon-ricotta cupcakes. Refined sugar in both the batter and citrusy frosting is swapped with honey, which keeps the sweetness in check, while ricotta cheese, crème fraîche and plenty of fresh lemon zest make these cupcakes incredibly moist and fluffy. Find this recipe and others in Food & Wine’s lemon cake guide.