These Disneyland Bakery Cakes Are Straight Out of a Fairytale Wedding

Disney has unveiled several dazzling cakes created by their team of talented bakers for one of life’s most magical events: your wedding day.

The community around Disney-inspired food is almost as strong as the one around Disney’s iconic films. From Disney Parks holiday treats and structures to the cooks and foodies eager to recreate that “Disney Magic” for their loved ones, Mickey and his team are making dreams both real and sugary come true.

Made for birthdays, graduations and weddings, cakes are one culinary creation frequently Disney-fied to add a personal touch to a celebration. During a Freeform special that premiered last Monday, Disney gave fans a small glimpse at how their own professional team of bakers can bring your favorite Disney fantasies to life on their big day. Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic was an hour-long special that took viewers behind the scenes of two fairytale weddings—from the cakes to the music and the decorations—at Disney destinations around the world. A Frozen-inspired winter wonderland wedding at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and a caramel popcorn-flavored caked made by The Disneyland Bakery were among the best parts of the episode (because, typically, cake is always the best part of anything).

If you’re a Disney fan and a cake lover looking for some inspiration, Disney Parks has released a video featuring even more cakes whipped up by The Disneyland Bakery. In total, nine different cakes are spotlighted, and all feature iconic film imagery and characters. That includes a sugar rose petal cake based on Beauty and the Beast, an enchanting Sleeping Beauty cake, and even a Nightmare Before Christmas cake topped with Jack’s hill.

In the summer of 2018, Holiday Magic will launch as a series, but until then you can re-watch Disney Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic on Freeform.com or the Freeform App.