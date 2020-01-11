The Ultimate Chocolate Cake
This beauty has everything you want in a perfect chocolate cake—a simple, stir-together batter infused with velvety melted chocolate; a no-fail cream cheese–based frosting, and plenty of it; and a stress-free decorating method you can nail no matter your skill level. A scant cup of freshly brewed coffee intensifies the rich flavor of the chocolate cake, thanks to the coffee’s pleasantly bitter notes—use the best-quality chocolate and coffee for the biggest flavor payoff. Love to get ahead? You’ve got two solid options with this recipe. First, make the frosting and bake the layers the day before, then cover/wrap both tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate. You could also prepare the cake and decorate as directed a day ahead, then cover with a cake dome and refrigerate until ready to serve.Read More
Red Wine Chocolate Snack Cake
We all cook with red wine, adding a glug or two to enrich pan sauces and stews. Here, our culinary director Justin Chapple makes the case for baking with it as well. Cabernet Sauvignon adds fruity notes that brighten this chocolate cake, which is great for a midday snack or casual dessert. Slideshow: More Chocolate Cake RecipesRead More
Devil’s Food Snacking Cake
At NYC’s Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery, Umber Ahmad and Shelly Acuna Barbera make one of the most perfect chocolate cakes ever: It’s rich, moist and not too sweet, with a deeply chocolaty whipped ganache frosting. Slideshow: More Cake RecipesRead More
How to Make Chocolate Meringue Cake
Two types of meringue work wonders in this amazing cake from NYC's Breads Bakery. The chocolate mousse gets its silky texture from Italian meringue, made by beating hot sugar syrup into whipped egg whites until cool, satiny and stiff. The crunchy-chewy cake layers and sticks are French meringue, made by beating sugar into whipped egg whites until airy and firm. Get the full recipe here.Read More
Concord Cake
When Gadi Peleg, an owner of Breads Bakery in Manhattan, was thinking about adding something special to celebrate the opening of a new branch by Lincoln Center, he decided to re-create his favorite cake from childhood that came from the neighborhood’s beloved, now-shuttered Soutine Bakery. This crunchy, creamy, luscious, whimsical confection of a cake is a chocoholic’s dream, with crisp and chewy meringue layers sandwiched with silky chocolate mousse, all hiding under a shower of chocolate meringue sticks. Slideshow: Decadent Chocolate CakesRead More
Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake
The genius of this layer cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies. The silky milk-chocolate ganache frosting almost pushes the recipe over the top. More Layer CakesRead More