12 Carrot Cake Recipes to Keep in Your Back Pocket This Spring

Nothing brings together savory and sweet elements like carrot cake. The fluffy cream cheese frosting with a moist and buttery cake is a treat we like just as much for dessert as for breakfast (because, why not?). The best carrot cake recipes span the gap between the traditional frosted layer cake and newer updates on the classic (including a gluten-free one). Carrot cake muffins, carrot cake cookies, even carrot cake waffles will take the springy dessert to a new level. If you’re looking to bake a classic carrot cake from scratch, or looking for a twist on the classic, these recipes will satisfy everyone.