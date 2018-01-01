Quintessential carrot cake is made with lots of shredded carrots and chopped pecans (and also sometimes raisins), with a generous topping of cream cheese frosting. To mix up this dessert classic, we love improvising with almonds, oatmeal or coconut flour, or swapping in lemon mascarpone icing for traditional cream cheese. If you’re not a carrot cake enthusiast, try this chocolaty loaf-cake version instead. Cocoa powder and crème fraîche are blended into the batter to keep it super moist, and a chocolaty crumble adds to the decadence. Find these recipes and more in Food & Wine’s guide to carrot cakes.