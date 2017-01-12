The Best Birthday Cake Recipes

We love a classic layered birthday cake, but these recipes take a party favorite to the next level with sophisticated ingredients like brown butter and salted caramel. With everything from a baked Alaska ice cream birthday cake to a dreamy, creamy milk chocolate layer cake, these recipes will get the party started. Whether you're turning six or sixty, we have your perfect birthday treat. 

Ice Cream Birthday Cake

This awesome cake for a crowd features chocolate cake, two flavors of ice cream, thick layers of fudge sauce, layers of chocolate crunchies and a luscious ganache topping.

Triple-Layer Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

This magnificent cake has three layers of moist, tender chocolate with a hint of cinnamon and a silky chocolate ganache.

Caramel Layer Cake

This impressive cake is encased in a fudge-like caramel frosting. Pastry chef Lisa Donovan adapted it from a recipe by Southern-cooking doyenne Edna Lewis.

Four-Layer Coconut Cake

Coconut oil and toasted ground coconut are baked into the batter of this beautiful cake, which is then layered with bittersweet marmalade and fluffy white frosting.

Milk-Chocolate-Frosted Layer Cake

This cake from pastry chef Karina Gowing is perfection for anyone who loves frosting. The ultracreamy icing, which is almost like a milk-chocolate ganache, gets spread liberally over layers of light, delicate, cocoa-flavored cake.

Yellow Layer Cake with Vanilla Frosting

This classic cake is a birthday party staple.

Crunchy Milk Chocolate-Peanut Butter Layer Cake

The genius of this layer cake is its extraordinarily crunchy filling, made with almonds, salted peanuts, creamy peanut butter, chocolate and Rice Krispies. The silky milk-chocolate ganache frosting almost pushes the recipe over the top.

Brown-Butter Layer Cake

Seattle chef Tom Douglas uses brown butter for an indulgent nutty flavor in this fun twist on a classic white cake.

Baked Alaska Birthday Cake

This ultimate birthday cake features three flavors of ice cream, moist chocolate cake, nutty ganache and fluffy meringue.

