The Best Birthday Cake Recipes

1 of 9 © David Malosh
Advertisement
2 of 9 Nicole Franzen
3 of 9
Advertisement
4 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 9
Advertisement
9 of 9
We love a classic layered birthday cake, but these recipes take a party favorite to the next level with sophisticated ingredients like brown butter and salted caramel. With everything from a baked Alaska ice cream birthday cake to a dreamy, creamy milk chocolate layer cake, these recipes will get the party started. Whether you're turning six or sixty, we have your perfect birthday treat.