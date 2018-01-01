From luscious chocolate cakes to light angel food cakes and multi-tiered birthday cakes, it’s a wide, delicious world of cake out there. Even if it’s just a slab of simple, buttery pound cake enjoyed with a cup of coffee, there is something celebratory about eating a slice of cake. The flip side is that cakes tend to require more effort to bake than a tray of brownies or cookies, but that’s no reason to worry. Our Food & Wine guide to cake includes tips from professional bakers (like starting with room temperature ingredients) to help you make an amazing dessert. We’ve also shared our best layer cakes, so you’ll never wonder how to celebrate another birthday—plus bundt cakes, upside-down cakes, icebox cakes and more.