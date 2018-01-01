As renowned chocolatier Michael Rechiutti says, “There's two different types of brownie people in the world: the cakey brownie people and the fudgie brownie people.” But whether they’re fudgy or cake-like, warmed up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or eaten straight from the pan, brownies rarely disappoint. That’s because they’re so simple. In fact, it’s hard to find an easier or more forgiving dessert. Most brownie recipes come together in under 20 minutes with just a few ingredients and don’t even require an electric mixer. Food & Wine’s guide to brownies has the basics covered (see: your new go-to fudge brownie recipe) plus brownie recipes with a twist—because while brownies don’t need any additions, we never say no to bourbon, bacon or extra chocolate.