We’re all for a classic s’more. Nothing is better than the crunch of a graham cracker sandwiching melty chocolate and a soft, toasty, browned or blackened (depending on your preference!) marshmallow. But when you’re ready to think outside the campfire, look no further than these 12 gooey recipes that reinvent your childhood favorite, thanks to unexpected presentations (did someone say s’mores pizza?) and fun flavors.