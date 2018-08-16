Rum Desserts That Will Turn Your World Upside-Down

Who doesn’t love a boozy dessert, especially if there’s chocolate or caramel involved? While some of these recipes call for ingredients that will transport you to the tropics (hi, coconut!), others will have you swooning in layers of banana cake or toffee almond crunch. But all nine desserts have one very important thing in common: a healthy dose of rum.

Nina Friend
1 of 9

Tortuga Rum Cake 

This striking cake, which has rum in the batter, would probably be good on its own, but it’s even better when soaked with rum syrup and drizzled with vanilla icing.

2 of 9

Oranges in Rum and Caramel

For when you want a little something sweet without the too-full feeling that desserts can sometimes bring about, make cookbook author Alice Medrich’s oranges in rum and caramel. Although the caramel sauce is easy to make, feel free to take a shortcut and use a store-bought version.

3 of 9

Banana Cakes with Rum Sauce

Banana cake comes in many forms, from rustic loaves to elegant tiers. French pastry chef Jean-François Bonnet resides more in the elegant camp with these beautiful inverted cakes that are served with decadent rum sauce.

4 of 9

Toffee Almond Crunch Cake

File this under: life-changing cakes. The moist chocolate cake, covered in a bowl-licking-worthy rum and sour cream chocolate frosting, gets a layer of crunch from the almonds and toffee bits that coat the outside.

5 of 9

Hazelnut-Rum Cake

While many rum cakes are saturated with sweetness from sugary ingredients like caramel or chocolate, this recipe holds back. The nut-forward, buttery cake is the ideal accompaniment to an afternoon coffee.

6 of 9

Coconut Flans with Rum

Inspired by the Caribbean island of Martinique, this dessert from cookbook author Corinne Trang is sort of like a créme caramel—but with the addition of coconut, rum, and mint.

7 of 9

Rum and Raisin Bundt with Orange Glaze

This is not your average rum raisin recipe. Cookbook author Anya Kassoff’s cake recipe includes sweet potato and pear puree along with flax seeds, apple cider vinegar, and spelt flour. The tangy glaze is made of miso paste and orange zest.

8 of 9

Rum Balls

They might not look like anything special, but these rum balls are packed with flavor and texture. The combination of chocolate wafer cookies, pecans, and honey—not to mention rum—makes them a great treat for any occasion, from something small to curb your after-dinner sweet tooth to a sweet take on a cocktail party hors d'oeuvre.

9 of 9

Rum-Mocha Walnut Layer Cake

Cookbook author Greg Patent’s rum-mocha cake is everything we could ever ask for when it comes to boozy dessert. It’s got alcohol. It’s got coffee. It’s got chocolate. And it even has the textural bonus of crushed walnuts.

