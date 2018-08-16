Rum Desserts That Will Turn Your World Upside-Down

1 of 9 Greg DuPree
Advertisement
2 of 9
3 of 9 © RICK LEW
Advertisement
4 of 9
Advertisement
5 of 9
Advertisement
6 of 9
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 9 Danica Jorge
Advertisement
9 of 9
Who doesn’t love a boozy dessert, especially if there’s chocolate or caramel involved? While some of these recipes call for ingredients that will transport you to the tropics (hi, coconut!), others will have you swooning in layers of banana cake or toffee almond crunch. But all nine desserts have one very important thing in common: a healthy dose of rum.