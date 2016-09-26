Ample Hills Debuts Presidential Ice Cream Flavors, Just in Time for Tonight’s Debate

A predicted 100 million people will tune in tonight to watch Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump go head-to-head during the first presidential debate of the season.

But the number of ice cream shops scooping candidate-inspired flavors for the occasion? Just one.

Today, New York City’s Ample Hills is releasing two new ice creams: Madam President, a chile-laced chocolate ice cream studded with Clinton’s own recipe for chocolate chip cookies, and Make America Orange Again, a creamy orange-marshmallow flavor intended to suggest Trump's tan complexion.

“Whenever you can tell a story through ice cream, we’ll do it,” Jackie Cuscuna, Ample Hills’ co-owner says. “That’s why we came up with these presidential flavors.”

From now until Election Day, you can purchase by the scoop ($4 to $7) and pint ($9) at the New York outlets of Ample Hills, or buy a four-pack online ($40, plus shipping and handling). And a portion of the profits will go to Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn organization.

It’s not the first time Cuscuna and co-owner Brian Smith have mixed politics with dessert. (See: 4 More Years beer and honey ice cream for Obama and Rom Raisin for Mitt Romney back in 2012.)

The concept may be cheeky, but Ample Hills intends to send a message with these new flavors.“The differences between the two candidates in this election are even starker, and we wanted to highlight this contrast and the importance of voting in general with these two flavors,” Smith says. “Years from now we want people to say: The best thing about Trump’s candidacy was the Ample Hills ice cream flavor he inspired.”