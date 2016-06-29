7 Best Fruit and Cheese Desserts for Summer

You can't beat this summertime pairing.
From savory goat cheese cake to juicy grilled fruit with sweet honey mascarpone, here are seven amazing summer desserts featuring fruit and cheese.
1. Goat Cheese Cake with Mixed Berries
Goat cheese gives a twist to traditional cheesecake and adds a savory element to this not-too-sweet dessert.
2. Orange Spoon Fruit with Feta and Spiced Almonds
"I have such an emotional connection to spoon fruit," says chef Michael Psilakis of the marmalade-like confection. Greeks might eat a spoonful of the sweet with an ice-water chaser as a midday pick-me-up or dessert; Psilakis likes spreading it on slabs of brioche toast and topping it with feta and almonds for breakfast or a snack.
3. Grilled-Fruit Bruschetta with Honey Mascarpone
This knife-and-fork dessert from Bottega pastry chef Michael Glissman is a fantastic showcase for seasonal fruit at its peak; caramelizing the fruit on the grill intensifies its flavor.
4. Charred Mangoes with Ricotta, Honey and Caramelized Lime
A simple spiced honey syrup plus ricotta and grilled lime make these mangoes particularly good. In the summer, you can use firm but ripe peaches in place of mangoes.
5. Summer Berries with Goat Cheese Cream
This quick dessert is great for a summer party.
6. Watermelon and Mascarpone Parfaits
Assemble these fast, no-cook desserts just before serving.
7. Goat Cheese-Stuffed Roasted Figs
Simple, sweet and totally indulgent, these figs are ready in just 30 minutes.