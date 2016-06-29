7 Best Fruit and Cheese Desserts for Summer

From savory goat cheese cake to juicy grilled fruit with sweet honey mascarpone, here are seven amazing summer desserts featuring fruit and cheese.

© Andre Baranowski

Goat cheese gives a twist to traditional cheesecake and adds a savory element to this not-too-sweet dessert.

"I have such an emotional connection to spoon fruit," says chef Michael Psilakis of the marmalade-like confection. Greeks might eat a spoonful of the sweet with an ice-water chaser as a midday pick-me-up or dessert; Psilakis likes spreading it on slabs of brioche toast and topping it with feta and almonds for breakfast or a snack.

Caramelizing the fruit on the grill intensifies its flavor and the grilled bread served alongside soaks up the sweet juices. Cedric Angeles

This knife-and-fork dessert from Bottega pastry chef Michael Glissman is a fantastic showcase for seasonal fruit at its peak; caramelizing the fruit on the grill intensifies its flavor.

© Tara Pearce

A simple spiced honey syrup plus ricotta and grilled lime make these mangoes particularly good. In the summer, you can use firm but ripe peaches in place of mangoes.

This quick dessert is great for a summer party.

Assemble these fast, no-cook desserts just before serving.

Simple, sweet and totally indulgent, these figs are ready in just 30 minutes.