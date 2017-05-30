15 Cakes That Look Exactly Like Louis Vuitton Handbags

Bert Stern / Getty Images
When the real thing is just out of reach, the next best thing is an inspired homage, in ganache.
Label lovers, here's a dessert trend you'll love. Behold: these amazing Louis Vuitton inspired cakes we found on the internet—painstakingly decorated homages to designer handbags crafted from flour, sugar, butter and cream. Like their pricey, luxury muses, these sweets are totally irresistible.
1. Here's a monogram canvas "Speedy"-inspired cake that's as prim and proper as the original.
2. This monogram "Carryall" is a tribute to Vuitton's iconic soft valise.
3. The monogram canvas "Alma" looks great in cake form.
4. This monogram "Speedy" cake comes complete with a sugar lock and an artfully crafted dust bag.
5. Louis Vuitton doesn't make a yellow Epi leather "Alma" bag, but that didn't stop this baker.
6. Here's a throwback to the halcyon days of the Vuitton mini monogram, in "Speedy" form.
7. There's even something for men in this roundup. The Vuitton Porte-Documents Voyage bag gets the sweet treatment here.
8. The Vuitton x Murakami rainbow logo collab was discontinued in 2015, but it lives on in ganache, apparently.
9. It's been nearly a decade since the Stephen Sprouse for Vuitton graffiti collection first hit stores. It's since been discontinued, but you can still taste the cool.
10. Travel bags also serve as pastry inspiration—like for this Vuitton-inspired hard suitcase cake.
11. Particularly impressive, texture-wise, is this treatment of the luxury brand's Crocodile Brillant patent croc finish.
12. There's also this tiered cake (for a Vuitton-themed wedding, perhaps?) that incorporates nearly all the brand's signature canvas prints.
13. This "Damier Ebene Normandy" handbag-cake is a real tribute to the original.
14. I don't really know how they got the handles to stand up on this Damier Azul canvas "Neverfull"-inspired tote bag cake, but the anti-gravity thing is pretty darn impressive.
15. And if a Louis Vuitton-inspired bag-cake isn't already impressive enough, add a Vuitton-printed hatbox, too.