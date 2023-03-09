Denny's Is Celebrating Daylight Saving With Free Coffee

Here's how to score a free cup.

By Ashia Aubourg
Published on March 9, 2023
Denny's coffee in a mug
Photo:

Courtesy of Denny's

Reminder: This Sunday, we move our clocks one hour forward for daylight saving time. It's a pain, we know. But Denny's wants to make the day just a little easier with complimentary coffee for all Rewards members just trying to get through the day on Monday, March 13.

The freebie is part of the larger launch of the company's "It's Diner Time" campaign, a massive branding event honoring its 70th anniversary. The campaign, the company explained in a statement, highlights its "dedication to comfort through food, value, experience and connections, four pillars which they deliver on for our guests every day." And that all starts with free coffee. 

"Denny's is synonymous with life's moments, big and small, and our new It's Diner Time platform acknowledges just how much our guests have relied on the comfort of our diners, whether in celebration of a milestone, to catch up with an old friend, or simply because they lost an hour of sleep and could use that morning cup of coffee," John Dillon, the president of Denny's, shared in a statement with Food & Wine.

But that's not the only way people can score a free pick-me-up. On Monday, Denny's is also hosting an exclusive pop-up in New York City's Flatiron Plaza, where commuters can grab a free coffee during rush hour from 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. EST. Before heading to work or taking a mid-day break, anyone can come to sit down for a spell at the diner countertops and cushioned bar stools.  

"For the past 70 years, Denny's has been known as America's Favorite Diner for a reason," Dillion added. "We love to feed people and bring communities together to create meaningful connections through food, service, and value. We look forward to serving our guests for another 70 years and beyond." 

