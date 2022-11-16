Buy This $6 Denny's T-Shirt and You'll Get Free Breakfast for a Year

Unique promotions can be hard to come by, but in 2014, Olive Garden introduced an industry changer: the Never Ending Pasta Pass. The limited-run passes allowed holders to eat unlimited bowls of pasta at the Italian food chain for a set amount of weeks — and it was such a hit, it spawned plenty of imitators, from a daily taco subscription at Taco Bell to unlimited drinks at Panera.

Today, Denny's has announced a new spin on the concept. And though it's certainly not as groundbreaking as the Pasta Pass, it's a fun change in format: a t-shirt that doubles as a yearlong breakfast subscription for one low price.

On November 24, Denny's will be selling a mere 150 of these so-called Everyday Value Tees for just $5.99. But the diner chain bills the six buck shirt as a $2,186 value because the wearer is entitled to a free Everyday Value Slam — two eggs and two bacon strips or sausage links, plus a choice of two buttermilk pancakes, one slice of French toast, or a biscuit and gravy — every single day for a full year.

Denny’s explains, "Each shirt features a unique QR code sewn directly into the T-shirt design for easy in-restaurant redemptions." The codes will be valid through December 31, 2023 and redeemable nationwide, though only for dining in.

"This year has been particularly tough on Americans' wallets," Denny's president John Dillon stated. "At Denny's, we're always looking for new ways to provide value for our diners while delighting them with delicious food, so creating an innovative, first-of-its-kind wearable offer to unveil on Black Friday was a natural decision for us. The wearable represents a fresh expression of our ongoing commitment to value, and we look forward to hearing what our fans think and seeing the shirts in our restaurants."

The shirt will be released at midnight ET/9 p.m. PT on November 24, Thanksgiving Day, at Denny’s online merch store, DinerDrip.com. With just 150 tees being sold, Denny's says interested parties should head to the website right on time or "risk missing out."