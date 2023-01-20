Espresso Martinis Are Coming to Delta Flights — Even Main Cabin

The airline will serve Tip Top Proper's canned espresso martinis, made in partnership with Counter Culture Coffee.

By Stacey Leasca
Published on January 20, 2023
Tip Top Espresso Martini
Photo:

Jose Pereiro

Delta’s cabin service is getting a major upgrade, much to the delight of espresso martini lovers everywhere. 

On Thursday, the airline announced it is refreshing its onboard food and beverage service to bring in bigger, bolder flavors and a few pop culture favorites. Starting in March, passengers in all cabins will be able to order Tip Top Proper Cocktails’ Espresso Martini, made in partnership with Counter Culture Coffee.

The updated menu also includes a larger selection of vegetarian menu options via the airline’s partnership with Impossible Foods and a few elevated offerings via its partnerships with three James Beard Award-winning chefs. According to Delta, the menu refresh, “brings regional touches like traditional afternoon tea and tapas to pre-arrival menu selections, while seasonal additions feature comforting meals from favorite restaurants like New York’s Gramercy Tavern.”


“Your onboard meal or beverage should be no different than your go-to restaurant at home, and that’s why we’re constantly reinventing our onboard service at Delta — we always want to surprise and delight our customers with seasonal and fresh menu options,” Kristen Manion Taylor, S.V.P. of in-flight service at Delta, shared in a statement.

However, the new menu item that caught our eye was none other than the internet’s latest favorite drink, the espresso martini. The cocktail, the statement adds, “boasts a delicious complexity from Counter Culture’s unique espresso blend and features rich notes of roasted coffee and vanilla bean.” 

Delta, which started its partnership with Tip Top in 2021, says the alcohol brand will also be bringing a few more favorites to the skies in the coming months, like Tip Top’s Old Fashioned, Bee’s Knees, Negroni, and more. Tip Top’s rotational cocktail selections will be available on select domestic and international flights later this March. 

If, for some wild reason, you don’t fancy an espresso martini on your next Delta flight, you can always order a glass of La Fête du Rosé — that is, if you're flying Delta One. The drink, Delta adds, comes with a “silky palate of vibrant strawberry grenadine and currant, ending with remarkable freshness.” 

Long story short, no matter what, you’ll be in for something tasty at 30,000 feet.

