Hurry: This Bestselling De'Longhi Espresso Machine Still Has a Memorial Day Weekend Markdown

It’s a 33% off steal.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on May 30, 2023

This Bestselling De'Longhi Espresso Machine Is Still Getting a Memorial Day Weekend Discount tout
The perfect cup of coffee is difficult to achieve. You need the right ratio of flavor and foam for a latte or cappuccino, and in order to do it at home, a high-end espresso machine is a must. 

But you don’t have to break the bank. While espresso machines can go for upwards of $1000, right now this bestselling De’Longhi espresso machine is under $150 thanks to its still-live Memorial Day weekend markdown. 

De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine

Amazon

To buy: De'Longhi ECP3420 Bar Pump Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $140 (originally $208) at amazon.com

One of the best aspects of this De’Longhi espresso machine is that it’s designed to sit nicely on the kitchen counter, measuring 7.25- by 9.6- by 11.9-inches. It weighs a mere one pound, making it easy to be moved and put away in a cupboard when not in use. Unlike other machines, this one can make two espressos or cappuccinos at once, ensuring that coffee lovers in the house get served quickly. Plus, you can make a single or double espresso or use the manual frother to get a rich, velvety foam for your cappuccino.

If you’re craving more coffee at one time, you can take out the bottom tray to fit larger and taller cups. The removable water tank on it is easily filled, and the machine heats up quickly, ensuring there is never too long a wait for that morning (or whenever desired) java.

This machine has earned over 8,000 five-star ratings, with shoppers loving the convenience of making their much-loved espresso-based beverages at home. One shopper, who is also a professional barista, got one of these machines to use at their home and wrote, “The taste is absolutely perfect” and added that they would “100% recommend it to anyone.”  

Another reviewer writes, “With coffee prices going up, I decided to make my drinks myself,” and they're happy they decided on this machine and write that “it is amazing.” They also like the length of the cord and how easy it is to take the water container in and out for refills.

Saving time and money while having the satisfaction of making coffee creations your way and in your own home is more achievable than you might think. Snag this espresso and cappuccino machine for $140 while it’s still discounted at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $140.

