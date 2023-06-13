Restaurant delivery drivers in New York City are getting a significant pay increase after the city successfully passed a first-of-its-kind law establishing a minimum wage for anyone who drives or bikes food orders throughout the five boroughs. Drivers who deliver for app-based restaurant platforms will see their hourly wages rise to at least $17.96 per hour plus tips starting on July 12 when the law goes into effect, and that will increase to $19.96 an hour by April 1, 2025.

“The ones that bring you pizza in the snow, and that Thai food you like in the rain,” New York City mayor Eric Adams explained, according to Gothamist. “This new minimum pay rate will guarantee these workers, and their families, can earn a living. They should not be delivering food to your household, if they can’t put food on the plate in their household.”

Under the new law, each app can establish its own formula for paying its delivery workers, whether that’s per trip, per hour, or by using some other metric — as long as it adds up to the new minimum hourly rate. According to Mayor Adams’ office, any app that compensates its workers for the time they’re connected to the app and waiting for an order still must pay at least $17.96 starting on July 12. Apps that pay only for “trip time,” defined as the time between accepting an order and delivering it, must pay at least $0.50 per minute, excluding tips.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) calculated that app-based delivery workers spent about 60% of their time actually making deliveries and 40% on-call, waiting to accept an order. The new law will ensure that drivers are compensated at least the same base amount whether the app they work for pays for trip time or trip time and on-call time.

“Today is a historic win for New York City’s delivery workers, who have done so much for all of us through rain, snow, and throughout the pandemic,” DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said in a statement. “When the rate takes full effect, workers will make three times as much as they do now. I am proud that our city has fulfilled its promise to provide more stability and protections for 60,000 workers and get them a dignified pay rate.”

The delivery platforms themselves, perhaps unsurprisingly, offered a different reaction to the law. "The city is lying to delivery workers — they want apps to fund this increase by eliminating jobs and reducing tipping while forcing the remaining workers to deliver orders faster,” Josh Gold, an Uber spokesperson told Nation's Restaurant News.

Meanwhile, DoorDash suggested that it may take the city to court. “Today’s deeply misguided decision by the DCWP ignores the unintended consequences it will cause and sadly will undermine the very delivery workers it seeks to support,” a DoorDash spokesperson said. “Given the broken process that resulted in such an extreme final minimum pay rule, we will continue to explore all paths forward — including litigation — to ensure we continue to best support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on.”

