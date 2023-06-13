New York City Passes First Delivery App Driver Minimum Wage in the Nation

The first wage hike is effective this summer, and by 2025, drivers will be paid three times more than they previously earned.

By
Jelisa Castrodale
Photo of Jelisa Castrodale
Jelisa Castrodale

Jelisa Castrodale has been a staff writer with Food & Wine since 2019.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 13, 2023
NYC Passes nation's first minimum wage for delivery drivers
Photo:

Gary Burchell / Getty Images

Restaurant delivery drivers in New York City are getting a significant pay increase after the city successfully passed a first-of-its-kind law establishing a minimum wage for anyone who drives or bikes food orders throughout the five boroughs. Drivers who deliver for app-based restaurant platforms will see their hourly wages rise to at least $17.96 per hour plus tips starting on July 12 when the law goes into effect, and that will increase to $19.96 an hour by April 1, 2025.

“The ones that bring you pizza in the snow, and that Thai food you like in the rain,” New York City mayor Eric Adams explained, according to Gothamist. “This new minimum pay rate will guarantee these workers, and their families, can earn a living. They should not be delivering food to your household, if they can’t put food on the plate in their household.”

Under the new law, each app can establish its own formula for paying its delivery workers, whether that’s per trip, per hour, or by using some other metric — as long as it adds up to the new minimum hourly rate. According to Mayor Adams’ office, any app that compensates its workers for the time they’re connected to the app and waiting for an order still must pay at least $17.96 starting on July 12. Apps that pay only for “trip time,” defined as the time between accepting an order and delivering it, must pay at least $0.50 per minute, excluding tips.

The New York City Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) calculated that app-based delivery workers spent about 60% of their time actually making deliveries and 40% on-call, waiting to accept an order. The new law will ensure that drivers are compensated at least the same base amount whether the app they work for pays for trip time or trip time and on-call time.

“Today is a historic win for New York City’s delivery workers, who have done so much for all of us through rain, snow, and throughout the pandemic,” DCWP Commissioner Vilda Vera Mayuga said in a statement. “When the rate takes full effect, workers will make three times as much as they do now. I am proud that our city has fulfilled its promise to provide more stability and protections for 60,000 workers and get them a dignified pay rate.”

The delivery platforms themselves, perhaps unsurprisingly, offered a different reaction to the law. "The city is lying to delivery workers — they want apps to fund this increase by eliminating jobs and reducing tipping while forcing the remaining workers to deliver orders faster,” Josh Gold, an Uber spokesperson told Nation's Restaurant News.

Meanwhile, DoorDash suggested that it may take the city to court. “Today’s deeply misguided decision by the DCWP ignores the unintended consequences it will cause and sadly will undermine the very delivery workers it seeks to support,” a DoorDash spokesperson said. “Given the broken process that resulted in such an extreme final minimum pay rule, we will continue to explore all paths forward — including litigation — to ensure we continue to best support Dashers and protect the flexibility that so many delivery workers like them depend on.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
delivery service
DoorDash, Postmates Pay Out More Than $360K in Hazard Compensation to Seattle Delivery Drivers
High End New York City Restaurants Offer Take Out And Delivery Options As Coronavirus Pandemic Devastates Restaurant Industry
New York City Caps Delivery App Fees at 20% Until Lockdown Ends
Closeup shot of a woman paying using NFC technology in a cafe
What We Wish Restaurant Guests Knew About Tipping
grocery delivery hello fresh market
The 11 Best Grocery Delivery Services
A DoorDash delivery worker on his motorcycle in the SoMa neighborhood of San Francisco, California.
San Francisco Sues DoorDash for Misclassifying Employees
A food delivery worker carries a plastic bags in Lower Manhattan
New York Could See a Major Crackdown on Restaurant Delivery App Fees
Cities Capping Restaurant Delivery Fees
Cities Are Capping Delivery App Fees to Protect Restaurants During the COVID-19 Crisis
A fast food worker frying french fries
California Passes Law to Standardize Wages, Other Regulations for Fast Food Industry Workers
wage for restaurant workers in seattle
18 States Will See Minimum Wage Increases in 2018
Danny Meyer Reintroduces Tipping
Danny Meyer to Reintroduce Tipping at His Restaurants
Cocktail being poured from a metal cocktail shaker into a stylish glass
Best Alcohol Delivery Services
wage for restaurant workers in seattle
Second Study on Seattle's Minimum Wage Suggests First One Didn't Tell the Whole Story
InstaCart employees fulfill orders for delivery
5 Rules for Being a Better Instacart Customer
FW Pro Newsletter | Preparing for Coronavirus
How Coronavirus Is Impacting the Food Industry
A food delivery person with a thermal backpack riding a bike on the street
New York City Council Passes Bill Addressing Exploitation of Food Delivery Workers
LA Food Delivery
How Food Delivery Apps Have Changed L.A.