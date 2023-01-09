Lifestyle Kitchen Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses — and They’re 56% Off Right Now For just $17 you can stock your bar cart. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There are few things more satisfying than sitting by a roaring fire and drinking a glass of Scotch. I just received a bottle of the Glenlivet which I’m particularly excited about. But any great Scotch or whiskey calls for a great glass. When finding the right glass, there are a lot of factors to consider. From the price point, to the design, to the type of glass — adding glassware to your home is a commitment. But right now, that commitment just got a whole lot easier. You can snag a solid set of 6 glasses for over 50% off at Amazon. Amazon To buy: DeeCoo Set of 6 Whiskey Glasses, $17 (originally $39) at amazon.com This set from DeeCoo comes with 6 glasses, 2 of them at 10 ounces and the other 4 coming in at 11ounces. They feature 3 unique designs: a twisted shape, a studded shape, and a more classic diamond cut. The twisted shape feels perfect for sipping Scotch on the rocks, while the studded and diamond shapes lend themselves nicely to a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a Negroni. All of them are made with premium glass, not borosilicate, so you get a nice clink sound if you cheers two of them together. They are dishwasher-safe, too, which is essential — after all, you want a nice clear glass every time you sip from it. The Best Wine Glasses for Every Grape Variety, According to Experts These glasses have already racked up over 1,400 perfect ratings, too, with shoppers raving about their sturdiness, value, and how easy they are to hold. One reviewer writes that they “Love that it came with two of each design. Makes it very easy for me and my husband to differentiate our drinks of choice since they look very similar but are very different. They've held up very well so far to our drunken antics. Will buy again if I drop one on the floor like I've been known to do.” Another reviewer adds that the “Glasses are very good quality, and their funky designs make them fun conversation starters as well.” If you’re looking to add to your glassware collection to start the new year, these glasses are a great place to start. And at 56% off, they won’t last long. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: Tidy Up Your Pantry with These Shopper-Loved OXO Containers While They're on Rare Sale My Favorite Drip Coffee Machine Makes Coffee That Rivals My Local Coffee Shop, and It’s on Sale Over 31,000 Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Citrus Juicer — and It’s 40% Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit