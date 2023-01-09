Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses — and They’re 56% Off Right Now

For just $17 you can stock your bar cart.

Published on January 9, 2023

There are few things more satisfying than sitting by a roaring fire and drinking a glass of Scotch. I  just received a bottle of the Glenlivet which I’m particularly excited about. But any great Scotch or whiskey calls for a great glass. 

When finding the right glass, there are a lot of factors to consider. From the price point, to the design, to the type of glass — adding glassware to your home is a commitment. But right now, that commitment just got a whole lot easier. You can snag a solid set of 6 glasses for over 50% off at Amazon.

To buy: DeeCoo Set of 6 Whiskey Glasses, $17 (originally $39) at amazon.com

This set from DeeCoo comes with 6 glasses, 2 of them at 10 ounces and the other 4 coming in at 11ounces. They feature 3 unique designs: a twisted shape, a studded shape, and a more classic diamond cut. The twisted shape feels perfect for sipping Scotch on the rocks, while the studded and diamond shapes lend themselves nicely to a classic cocktail like an Old Fashioned or a Negroni. 

All of them are made with premium glass, not borosilicate, so you get a nice clink sound if you cheers two of them together. They are dishwasher-safe, too, which is essential — after all, you want a nice clear glass every time you sip from it. 

These glasses have already racked up over 1,400 perfect ratings, too, with shoppers raving about their sturdiness, value, and how easy they are to hold. One reviewer writes that they “Love that it came with two of each design. Makes it very easy for me and my husband to differentiate our drinks of choice since they look very similar but are very different. They've held up very well so far to our drunken antics. Will buy again if I drop one on the floor like I've been known to do.”

Another reviewer adds that the “Glasses are very good quality, and their funky designs make them fun conversation starters as well.”

If you’re looking to add to your glassware collection to start the new year, these glasses are a great place to start. And at 56% off, they won’t last long. 

