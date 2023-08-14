My Mom Swears by This $15 Gadget for Perfect Eggs, and Now It's My Most-Used Kitchen Appliance

In all honesty, I’m a lazy cook. While cooking hard-boiled eggs in a pot of water isn’t rocket science, having to set a million timers and wait around the stove until they’re done is a pain. Not to mention how difficult peeling the shells off can be, losing a good chunk of the egg whites in the process.

However, everything changed when I was gifted the Dash 3-in-1 Everyday 7-Egg Cooker by a friend in 2021. Initially, I scoffed at the idea — after all, I knew how to make hard-boiled eggs; why did I need a cooker? Boy was I wrong. The day I finally gave it a whirl, it instantly became my most grabbed appliance in my kitchen, and now I also understand why it's one of Food & Wine's top egg cooker picks for 2023. 

Hard-boiled eggs are by far my favorite form of this breakfast staple, especially since they can be cooked in a variety of textures like soft-, medium-, and hard-boiled. Thankfully, the Dash Egg Cooker makes it foolproof to cook all three consistencies with a handy dual-sided measuring cup. The measuring cup side has three different marks, so you know how much water to add to the cooker for your desired egg consistency, and the pointy side allows you to easily prick the wider end of your egg before cooking to ensure the hot air can escape during cooking, leaving the bottom round once it’s peeled. 

My absolute favorite part of this machine is its ability to automatically know how long to cook your eggs based on the amount of water you add to the reservoir. No timers are required; the cooker will play an alarm sound once your eggs are cooked to your desired temperature. This is perfect for people who don’t want to pace around the kitchen waiting for water to start boiling in a pot. I can sit on the couch and wait for my eggs to finish cooking in all my lazy glory. And if you forget to shut it off, it has an automatic feature that will do it for you. 

In addition to hard-boiled eggs, the cooker can also poach eggs and serves as an omelet maker with its included omelet bowl and two-egg poaching tray that can be substituted for the hard-boiled egg tray that holds up to seven eggs at a time. 

When I couldn’t stop raving about how easy the cooker was to use and how perfect the eggs turned out, my Mom immediately purchased one after struggling to peel them cleanly while making a batch of deviled eggs. The egg cooker has quickly become one of my mom’s favorite kitchen gadgets because “the eggs peel perfectly” and “it takes the guesswork out of getting the perfect hard-boiled egg.” 

Hundreds of five-star reviewers feel the same way, with one saying it’s “super easy to operate” and another who praised the machine for being easy to use when “trying to multitask” since it doesn’t require your undivided attention while cooking. One shopper called it their answer to a “stress-free breakfast” and added that it’s a “fantastic addition to any kitchen” and simple to clean. 

Head over to Target for your own Dash Egg Cooker, and keep scrolling for other shopper-loved egg cookers to add to your kitchen.  

