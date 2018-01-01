Dallas Travel
Dallas Travel Guide
Dallas Travel Guide
F&W’s guide features local barbecue master Tim Byres’s insider picks, from authentic family-style Tex-Mex at El Ranchito to M.L. Leddy’s, a perfect stop for handmade boots.
Top Picks
Tim Byres’s Expert Guide
-
Restaurants
- El Ranchito
- Eno’s Pizza Tavern
- Lucia
- Mesa
- Tei-An
- Fuel City
- Highland Park Soda Fountain
- Kalachandji’s
-
Bars
-
Shopping
Top Hotel
Fairmont Dallas
The 3,000-square-foot terrace garden at the Fairmont Dallas hotel provides chef André Natera with the essentials for his superfast tomato-mint salad with feta.Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
F&W Best List
Top BBQ Regions
Lesser-known than Central Texas ’cue but equally delicious, East Texas BBQ uses sweet-tangy sauces.
Fort Worth Detour
Woodshed Smokehouse
Tim Love’s sixth Texas restaurant, overlooking Trinity River, has custom-made spits, grills and smokers. The menu lists the type of wood used to smoke each dish; the showstopping beef shin is cooked over hickory chips.