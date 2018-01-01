Dallas Travel

Dallas Travel Guide

Dallas Travel Guide

F&W’s guide features local barbecue master Tim Byres’s insider picks, from authentic family-style Tex-Mex at El Ranchito to M.L. Leddy’s, a perfect stop for handmade boots.

Top Picks

Tim Byres’s Expert Guide

See All Restaurants

Top Hotel

Fairmont Dallas

Fairmont Dallas

The 3,000-square-foot terrace garden at the Fairmont Dallas hotel provides chef André Natera with the essentials for his superfast tomato-mint salad with feta.

Plus: Hotels for Food Lovers
Smoke Restaurant in Dallas

Editor’s Pick

  The Chopped Coffee-Cured Beef Brisket at Tim Byres’s Smoke in Dallas is one of the country’s best sandwiches. Plus, more great meals on bread.
Top BBQ Regions
F&W Best List

Top BBQ Regions

Lesser-known than Central Texas ’cue but equally delicious, East Texas BBQ uses sweet-tangy sauces.

 
Woodshed Smokehouse
Fort Worth Detour

Woodshed Smokehouse

Tim Love’s sixth Texas restaurant, overlooking Trinity River, has custom-made spits, grills and smokers. The menu lists the type of wood used to smoke each dish; the showstopping beef shin is cooked over hickory chips.

 

Recipes from Texas

 

Related Articles

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up