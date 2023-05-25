There's just something special about a dipped cone in the summertime. The way the smooth chocolate coating goes from liquid to crackling solid as it hits the freezing ice cream feels almost like a magic trick. But this summer, if you're a fan of snapping your teeth through the crunchy shell of Dairy Queen's dipped products, your options are about to get a little less colorful.

Late last week, TikTok account @dqshelbytwpmi (which appears to be associated with a Dairy Queen restaurant in Shelby Township, Mich.) posted a video claiming that Dairy Queen was phasing out its cherry dip flavor. Apparently, according to the voiceover, the bright red coating was "already sold out in our warehouse," and that "once we deplete the inventory in the store, we'll be sold out until further notice."

Food & Wine asked Dairy Queen to respond to the video and the claim about Cherry Dipped Cone discontinuation, and the answer was pretty clear: "At this time, the Cherry Dipped Cone at Dairy Queen is being discontinued."

But devotees of the red-dipped DQ cones shouldn't lose all hope. "That said, DQ is always rotating our dipped cone flavors, and Cherry Dipped Cones may return in the future," Dairy Queen's statement continued. "Fans should check with their local DQ restaurant to learn which flavors are available."

That said, not all cherry dipped items are going away. When asked about the fate of the Cherry Dilly Bar, the brand told us that they "will continue to be available at participating DQ restaurants."

(And if you haven't seen any Cherry Dipped Cones at your local DQ in a while, the brand clarified to Food & Wine that, "Over the past several years, the Cherry Dipped Cone has been an option for our franchisees, so availability varies throughout our system.")

Paring down of menus at fast food restaurants has been relatively commonplace of late, with other brands like McDonald's, KFC, and Taco Bell looking to streamline operations. But along with the axing of some popular items, there comes another opportunity: Bringing back fan-favorite products as limited-time offers.

So we wouldn't be surprised if Cherry Dipped Cones make a big return — with some even bigger fanfare — relatively soon.

