We Found Dozens of Hidden Kitchen Deals in Nordstrom’s Home Gifts Section—These Are the 25 Best

It’s that time of year again, and the final big day of sales has arrived. We’ve scoured through dozens of retailers for the best discounts, and Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals have come up big for us once again with hundreds of top kitchen brands. After a little digging, we found multiple gift ideas sections that have been flying under the radar, all full of items on sale right now, including Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, Our Place, and many more.

Although Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday deals span every category on the site (including beauty, fashion, and designer products) we found the smartest spot for kitchen and dining finds is in the gifts section. Amongst categories like Gifts for Party Hosts and Gifts for Foodies, we pulled out the best deals across the board and collected them below for your gift-shopping and deal-hunting perusal. Who could pass up 50% off a Coravin wine preservation system or an Emile Henry Dutch oven? Read on for all of the best Cyber Monday deals on cookware, knives, coffee accessories, and glassware for gifting and getting this season.



Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte: 31% Off

To buy: $22 (originally $32) at nordstrom.com

For a small baked brie, mini souffle, chocolate lava cake, and all types of single-serve baked goodies, a small cocotte can go a long way. Take advantage of this very giftable Le Creuset mini tool while the deal lasts.



Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven: 47% Off

To buy: $200 (originally $380) at nordstrom.com

It wouldn’t be a proper Cyber Monday deals list without a great price on a classic Le Creuset Dutch oven, and this one is a massive discount you won’t find often. Use this deep oven for soups and stews for the whole family or for sharing with the neighbors. The enameled cast iron will last a lifetime.



Brooklyn Brew Shop Hot Sauce Kit: 25% Off

To buy: $30 (originally $40) at nordstrom.com



Any hot sauce fanatic will enjoy experimenting with their own creations with this kit. It includes a glass fermenting jar, airlock lid, weights, and some kosher salt. All you need is to pick your favorite peppers, and you’re off to the spicy races.



Compartes Treasures of the Orchard Gourmet Chocolate-Covered Fruit Gift Box: 30% Off

To buy: $42 (originally $60) at nordstrom.com

We’ve never said no to a great chocolate gift, and certainly not one from Compartes. These hand-dipped dates, apricots, peaches, pears, and pineapples are covered in dark chocolate and make the perfect gift for the holidays (or any time of year).



Greenpan Valencia Pro Set of 3 Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pans: 33% Off

To buy: $100 (originally $150) at nordstrom.com

A truly nonstick pan is always a home cook’s best friend, and a deal on the brand that makes one of our favorite sets is a great find. These will work on all stovetops, including induction, can go in the dishwasher, and the hard anodized aluminum is durable and scratch-resistant for metal utensils.



Georg Jensen Sky Cocktail Shaker: 40% Off

To buy: $89 (originally $149) at nordstrom.com

If you or someone you know has a bar cart that gets plenty of use, a stylish new cocktail shaker is the perfect addition. The stainless steel construction is also dishwasher-safe.



Sophie Lou Jacobsen Bilboquet Set of 2 Wine Glasses: 25% Off

To buy: $75 (originally $100) at nordstrom.com

If you’re like us, you might have been eyeing these gorgeous glasses for a while waiting for the moment to splurge. The set of two is made of borosilicate glass and adds a polished look to any tabletop.



Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Set of 2 Fizz Glasses: 20% Off

To buy: $32 (originally $40) at nordstrom.com

Another excellent pick for the serious home bartender, Riedel’s drink-specific glasses are designed for drink types, such as the Fizz tall glass. It’s begging for a splashy cocktail with nugget ice, topped with a fresh garnish.



Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 Self Watering Indoor Garden: 30% Off

To buy: $161 (originally $230) at nordstrom.com

For gardeners stuck inside during the winter months, an herb-growing kit is a smart investment and a fun gift. Pluck fresh basil, tomatoes, and lettuce from this starter pack in a matter of weeks, thanks to the LED grow light and built-in water reservoir.



Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Cap Water Bottle: 25% Off

To buy: $34 (originally $45) at nordstrom.com

You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t want a new Hydro Flask insulated bottle as a gift. The 32-ounce wide-mouth is easy to fill with ice and keeps things cold for up to 24 hours.



All-Clad 12-Inch Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Chef's Pan: 20% Off

To buy: $80 (originally $100) at nordstrom.com

This nonstick chef’s pan is a multipurpose tool fit for novice cook’s kitchens as well as professionals. It’s oven-safe up to 500 degrees, dishwasher-safe, and good for all cooktop types.



Sugarfina Happy Holidays 8-Piece Bento Box: 45% Off

To buy: $42 (originally $76) at nordstrom.com

A bento box of sweets from Sugarfina is a treat for all ages. Enjoy the gummies, chocolate caramels, and espresso truffles with eight individual boxes to share or to keep all for yourself.



Brooklyn Brew Shop 'Everyday IPA' One Gallon Beer Making Kit: 25% Off

To buy: $36 (originally $48) at nordstrom.com

Make your own beer right at home with this nifty kit with step-by-step instructions and reusable tools (just in case you don’t get it quite right the first time).



Our Place Always Pan Set: 34% Off

To buy: $95 (originally $145) at nordstrom.com

It seemed impossible for Our Place’s Instagram-famous cookware to look even better — until the brand partnered with actress Selena Gomez to drop two stunning colors. Right now, you can get the bestselling Always Pan in berry-pink rosa for $50 less.



Coravin Timeless Six Premium Wine Preservation System: 50% Off

To buy: $215 (originally $429) at nordstrom.com

Gift-giving queen Oprah Winfrey included Coravin’s wine preservation system in her list of favorite things for 2022, so you know this gadget is bound to be a hit. The Timeless Six features the brand’s innovative pouring system that serves wine without opening the bottle and comes with an aerator, eight argon capsules, screw caps, a carrying case, bottle sleeve, and needle cleaning tool.



Apotheke Holiday Candle: 35% Off

To buy: $27 (originally $42) at nordstrom.com

These hand-poured candles made in Brooklyn are the perfect portable gift for party hosts and far-flung family members. It has a 70 to 80-hour burn time and brings a touch of ambiance to any home aesthetic.



Viking Acacia Wood Carving Board with Juice Groove: 50% Off

To buy: $30 (originally $60) at nordstrom.com

A large carving board is an underrated kitchen tool, and this 18 by 12-inch board is a great find for frequent grillers and barbecuers. The acacia wood will hold up to slicing and dicing, and also looks great enough to use as a serving platter.



Staub 4-Piece Enameled Ceramic Baking Dish Set: 54% Off

To buy: $100 (originally $220) at nordstrom.com

This enameled ceramic set from Staub has everything you need for casseroles, brownies, and holiday sides. Plus, they come in classic colors that look great on countertops and tabletops.



Emile Henry 4.2-Quart Round Ceramic Dutch Oven: 50% Off

To buy: $100 (originally $200) at nordstrom.com

This heavyweight Dutch oven has the heat retention to handle everything from braises to breads, requires no seasoning, and is stovetop and oven safe up to 923 degrees Fahrenheit. At just $100, this is the perfect gift for a starter kitchen or an extra pot for busy households.



Our Place 3-Piece Kitchen Knife Set: 47% Off

To buy: $90 (originally $170) at nordstrom.com

The essential knife trio from Our Place is nearly half-price, with grooved handles and full-tang blades that make it easy to hold fast while you’re prepping and slicing.



Fellow Stagg XF Pour-Over Coffeemaker Set: 20% Off

To buy: $79 (originally $99) at nordstrom.com

If you already have a great gooseneck kettle, this pour-over tool is a smart addition to your coffee home setup. The double-walled dripper won’t lose heat as it’s brewing, and the size is perfect for one or two cups to avoid waste.



Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set: 35% Off

To buy: $250 (originally $390) at nordstrom.com

A solid knife set is the cornerstone of any good home kitchen, and this set has the best of the essentials. The high-carbon stainless steel set includes a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a fine-edge prep knife, a traditional chef's knife, a bread knife, kitchen shears, sharpening steel, and a hardwood knife block.



Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System: 30%

To buy: $279 (originally $399) at nordstrom.com



For Prosecco and Champagne lovers, when you’re not ready to tap an entire bottle, Coravin has the solution. Enjoy a Champagne toast in the evening and brunch cocktails the next morning without missing a single bubble.



Aarke Carbonator III Sparkling Water Maker: 25% Off

To buy: $172 (originally $229) at nordstrom.com



Seltzer fanatics need a tool like this in their kitchen, and Aarke makes one of the most aesthetically pleasing options available. It also works with Sodastream CO2 cylinders, if you’re worried about upgrading to a new system from your current model.



All-Clad Two-Square Belgian Waffle Maker: 25% Off

To buy: $150 (originally $200) at nordstrom.com



A fluffy Belgian waffle breakfast is on deck in an instant when you’ve got a tool like this in your kitchen. The nonstick cooking surface is great for batter, and the plates are removable and can pop right into the dishwasher.