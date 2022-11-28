This $345 Henckels Knife Block That's an Amazon Bestseller Is Just $130 Right Now

As Cyber Monday nears its end, the pressure’s on to order gifts as well as items that have been on your own wish list before prices go back up. So, we’re here to make it easy on you. If you’re looking for one more last-minute purchase, go with a knife block.

Yes, knife blocks tend to cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. With some major discounts on knives and knife sets happening now, however, a nice knife block doesn’t have to be a huge investment. Case in point: one of Amazon’s bestselling knife blocks is on sale for just $130.

At 62% off, the Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set includes a knife for every task. The 8-inch chef's knife and 7-inch hollow-edge santoku knife will power through long meal-prep sessions. The 3-inch paring knife is the perfect size for mincing garlic, peeling citrus, and other small jobs. The 5-inch serrated utility knife effortlessly cuts foods with tough exteriors and soft interiors, like tomatoes. And no knife set would be complete without a long bread knife. Not all knife blocks come with steak knives, but this one has six of them, which measure 4.5 inches and have serrated blades. Finally, it comes with kitchen shears and honing steel to keep the blades razor-sharp.

To buy: Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $130 (originally $345) at amazon.com

Zwilling J. A. Henckels has earned its reputation as one of the world’s top knife manufacturers, and Henckels Statement stands out as one of its more affordable product lines. Even at its original price of $345, the Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set would stand out to us as a great value for its durable construction. And considering you could spend $130 for one good chef’s knife, finding an entire set for this price from a brand as respected as Henckels is rare.

We’d recommend the set for experienced cooks and beginners alike. Each blade consists of a single piece of stamped stainless steel, meaning it was cut out of a larger sheet of steel to weigh less than forged knives. These full-tang knives have comfortable, curved handles with a triple-rivet design, which makes them strong and sturdy but easy to work with.

Just as the quality of knives matters, so does how you store them. Keeping knives in a drawer can cause them to dull over time, as their blades bang against each other or other tools when the drawer opens and closes. A knife block keeps your knives protected and in their proper place, so you’re not having to search for them, either. The natural hardwood of the Henckels Statement block would make a seamless addition to any kitchen.

The Henckels Statement 15-Piece Knife Block Set has earned more than ​​9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, with shoppers vouching for how well these knives hold up over time, and some even voicing their loyalty to Henckels. “I have ONLY used Henckels knives and flatware for decades and have yet to be disappointed," said one reviewer. “They hold up well over time and heavy use, hold an edge incredibly well, and make my kitchen a happy place.”

Another added, “This is the second set of Henckels knives that we have owned. The quality and craftsmanship [are] second to none with easy maintenance and sharpening with the provided steel. We have had our original set for seven years now and it will be moving to our RV as it is still complete and in great shape. Both my wife and I are avid cooks and good knives are a must. We have had several other brands and nothing we have had has performed and held up as well.”

As a bestselling knife set, it isn’t guaranteed to stay in stock. Buy it on Amazon while you can still snag the Cyber Monday price, or order it directly from Zwilling J. A. Henckels for the same discounted amount.