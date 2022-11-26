Don’t Wait: Grab This Lightweight Shark Vacuum That’s Perfect for Kitchen Messes at Its Best Price of the Year

It’s $180 off at Amazon right now.

November 26, 2022

Early Amazon Stick Vacuum Cleaner Deal One-Off tout
Photo:

amazon

Even the biggest vacuuming haters (me) can’t deny that while it’s the least appealing chore, it serves a purpose. As much as we wish we could snap our fingers and have it be done, we can’t. And, if you’re one of those people, it’s key to fit your cleaning arsenal with gadgets that are as low-effort as possible, like a stick vacuum. 

Thanks to all the discounts pooling in Amazon’s deals page ahead of Cyber Monday, we can snatch steep deals like the one on this stick vacuum from Shark. Right now, you can snap up the lightweight powerhouse from this consumer-loved brand for its best price of the year

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum

amazon

To buy: Shark Vertex Cordless Stick Vacuum, $250 (originally $430) at amazon.com

Aside from being light enough to vacuum your whole house comfortably, this gadget has a ton of other perks. It’ll glide over your floors and carpets effortlessly thanks to the fins on the vacuum's rotating brush roll. It also won’t collect any hair either, so there’s no need to worry about frustratingly cleaning it out. 

Its cordless design makes it easy to take it from room to room without having to lug a ton or find an outlet within reach. You’ll get about 60 minutes of working time, and when you’re ready to charge it back up again, you can remove the battery and plug it in anywhere in the house.   

RELATED: Whoa, Amazon Just Slashed Prices on Kitchen and Home Must-Haves for Black Friday—Up to 84% Off

The vacuum features a unique flexible design for reaching into tight, low spaces — plus you can swap out any of the attachments it comes with, from an anti-allergen dusting brush, to a tool that helps get into crevices, and a multi-tool for pet dander. When you need to suck up just a few crumbs, you can also remove the top for a lightweight hand vacuum. 

The highlights aren’t only in its use, however. This vacuum makes maintenance and storage simple, too. Simply detach the extra-large dust cup, and press the button to eject debris. Then, when you’re ready to stow it away, you can fold it over for a shorter compact storage option. 

“I go over my floor with it every other day and it works great moving from carpets to rugs to tile and back to hardwood,” one Amazon shopper wrote. They added, “A full charge lasts three vacuuming sessions for me.” 

“I never thought I would say I love a vacuum, but I do,” another person said. They added that it easily picks up any dander from their four dogs, plus they love that it can go from hardwood to carpet in a jiffy. One reviewer wrote that they use it in their kitchen everyday. “It is quite literally my favorite cleaning device I own, and I have so many. Not to mention it’s very lightweight, easy to control and bend to get under areas you wouldn’t normally be able to reach without heavy lifting.”

For easier, low-stress cleaning, snap up this Shark vacuum while it's on sale for the best price of the year. 

More Early Cyber Monday Deals: 

