I’m a Shopping Editor, and These Are 13 of My Favorite Food and Kitchen Items to Snap Up Before Cyber Monday Ends

As many of us know, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the Super Bowl of sales. Which is why it’s extra sad that a lot of the best deals we’ll see all year are ending tonight. It’s my job to comb through some of the best products and deals, and I’ve racked up a list of some must-haves worth snapping up before their discounts end.

From tasty snacks that are rarely on sale, like Compartés chocolate bars, to durable cookware or tools like Le Creuset Dutch ovens, non-toxic pans, and handy zesters, this list covers a ton of my favorites that you don’t want to miss. Most, if not all, make for the perfect gift, whether for yourself or a loved one. Keep reading below to see 13 last-minute deals and all of my passionate thoughts behind them.

Editor-Loved Cyber Monday Deals

Compartés Campfire S'mores Dark Chocolate Bar, $8 (originally $10) at compartes.com

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven, $200 (originally $250) at amazon.com

Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Container Set, $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer, $260 (originally $380) at amazon.com

Caraway 8-Piece Cookware Set, $356 (originally $545) at carawayhome.com

Our Place Always Pan, $95 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

Brightland The Artist Capsule, $128 (originally $150) at brightland.co

Acid League x Diaspora Co. Nandini Coriander Kit, $36 with code BF25 (was $48) at acidleage.com

(was $48) at acidleage.com Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle, $30 (originally $45) at amazon.com

Material The Trio of Knives, $124 (originally $155) at materialkitchen.com

Nutribullet Personal Blender, $60 with code GIVETHANKS (originally $80) at nutribullet.com

(originally $80) at nutribullet.com Microplane Zester, $16 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Momofuku Pantry Starter Pack, $60 (originally $74) at shop.momofuku.com



Compartés Campfire S'mores Dark Chocolate Bar

Compartes

To buy: $8 (originally $10) at compartes.com

I genuinely can’t live without chocolate, and that’s not an understatement. I’ve been a fan of these chocolate bars for over five years, but they’ve been around far longer than that. And, since the 1950s, they’ve also raked up some fans that are definitely more well-known than me (like Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra).

What I love is the brand’s creative approach to flavor combinations. Think donuts and coffee, peanut butter and jelly, and nightcap whisky — all wrapped up in a chocolate bar. My favorites include anything dark-chocolate-related, like the campfire s’mores. Snap up some singles or buy a gift set, all on sale for 20% off today only.

Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

Amazon

To buy: $200 (originally $250) at amazon.com

I don’t think there’s a more classic cookware piece to own, honestly. A Le Creuset Dutch oven will pretty much last you a lifetime, and it’ll help you prepare your favorite meals. Since it’s made from enameled cast iron, you can cook up soups, stews, breads, and sauces with the evenest heat distribution possible, and its tight-fitting lid locks in moisture to keep food juicy. Some of my most comforting, nostalgic meals have come out of my family’s Le Creuset, and I know yours will too. You can take it from the stovetop to the oven in a breeze, plus it's easy to clean too. This version's extra-deep interior is perfect if you want to make extra-large batches, or if you prefer a little extra room when you’re cooking or frying.

Rubbermaid Brilliance 10-Piece Container Set

Amazon

To buy: $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

A kitchen isn’t complete without a set of reusable containers. These Rubbermaid ones are consistently popular with Amazon shoppers, garnering nearly 50,000 five-star ratings. You can attribute those high numbers to their clear, leakproof, easy-to-use, and clean design. Snap up this set of 10 for just $20 for a well-rounded collection since it includes two 1.3-cup containers, two 3.2-cup containers, and one 9.6-cup container, plus all their lids.

KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer

Amazon

To buy: $260 (originally $380) at amazon.com

If there was one thing I’d tell someone who’s into baking to splurge on, it would be a KitchenAid stand mixer. These are just about as valuable as the oven itself, in my opinion. While you can mix things by hand or use an automated hand mixer, a stand-alone mixer checks every single box you can imagine. It saves time, allowing you to multitask (this is key in baking), plus it often performs better than we can, like when it creams butter or whips up a meringue.

Including whisk, paddle, and dough attachments, plus a bowl that’s not too big or too small, this mini mixer is a long-lasting favorite, and I’ve owned my own KitchenAid for almost two decades. Grab it on sale for $260 right now.

Caraway 8-Piece Cookware Set

Caraway

To buy: $356 (originally $545) at carawayhome.com

Nonstick cookware is a polarizing topic for some, but they’re a clear must-have in home kitchens, and some brands are launching high-quality, nontoxic options. One of them is Caraway, which was rated a Food & Wine Fave for nontoxic cookware sets. I’m also a huge fan of its cookware, and I use its mini pan every single day for my eggs. (Get this: I don’t use oil, and they don’t stick.)

The pans are also oven-safe up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with any stovetop. This set comes with a 10-inch fry pan, a 3-quart saucepan, a 4.5-quart saute pan, a 6-quart Dutch oven, plus lids and storage compartments for the entire set. Now that is the total package, if you ask me.

Our Place Always Pan

Our Place

To buy: $95 (originally $145) at fromourplace.com

Another nonstick pan that’s made my favorites list, along with Food & Wine editors, is the Our Place Always Pan. This gem is perfect as a go-to, everyday nonstick piece of cookware.

Its thoughtful design makes it one of the most versatile pieces in my kitchen, especially since it comes with a steamer basket, wooden spoon, and lid. Use it to steam, saute, fry, broil, or as a serving dish (it’s that cute). It has deep enough sides to handle volume, but its 10-inch diameter isn’t so big that it’s tough to store. This is the perfect brand to shop if you want a combination of performance and aesthetic since everything is streamlined to the last detail, and the colors are super alluring.

Brightland The Artist Capsule

brightland

To buy: $128 (originally $150) at brightland.co

I’m New Jersey-Italian, so olive oil runs through my veins. Never was there a time when a stacked set of selections wasn’t sitting on the holiday table for antipasti. We use it to dress a salad, top pastas, or to dip ciabatta bread.

While my childhood favorites were delicious, I now know just how much high-quality oil makes on both texture and flavor of food, so a good set is more than worth the splurge. This Brightland artist capsule is a shopper-loved favorite for its well-rounded combination. Each oil is infused to add an extra layer of flavor, which is key for shaking up my traditions in a non-intrusive way. You’ll get a chili-infused oil, a garlic one, a lemon one, and a basil one. Essentially every flavor you’d need for a good Italian meal, if we're being honest.

Acid League x Diaspora Co. Nandini Coriander Kit

To buy: $36 with code BF25 (was $48) at acidleage.com

Where there’s quality olive oil, the vinegar follows. And so do the spices, too. This Acid League collaboration with Diaspora Co. is on my wishlist. It features the brand’s coriander vinegar, which has notes of orange, lemon, and herbs to brighten it up even more. You’ll also get three of Diaspora Co.’s premium spices: single-origin Guntur Sannam chili powder, single-origin Nandini coriander seeds, and single-origin Aranya black pepper. I’ve been a big fan of Diaspora Co.’s flavorful, high-quality spices and am a true vinegar aficionado, so this set was made for me. It makes the perfect gift, too.

Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Bottle

To buy: $30 (originally $45) at amazon.com

This is a favorite between a lot of editors and shoppers alike, especially since it’s a high-rated item on Amazon, with over 22,200 five-star ratings,, and it’s the No. 1 Bestseller in the retailer’s list for insulated cups and mugs. I’ve used my Hydro Flask for over five years, and it’s still going strong. From taking it to back to back classes when I was in college, to bringing it to the office now, it keeps my drinks cold for hours. The 32-ounce size is large enough that I don’t have to worry about refilling, and it’ll keep drinks cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 according to the brand. Plus, it’s totally leakproof.

Material The Trio of Knives

Material

To buy: $124 (originally $155) at materialkitchen.com

Knives are one of those things that some of us (me) put off buying, but if you haven’t snapped up a set yet, I’m urging you to do it now while you still can. This Material trio is the perfect place to start. It comes with its 8-inch chef’s knife, which was ranked as a Food & Wine Fave by testers for its affordable price, sharpness, and durability. You’ll also get a 3.5-inch paring knife and a 6-inch serrated knife. They come in black, blue, a nearly white shade, and a new sage green shade. This set was listed in Oprah’s 2021 Favorite Things list too.

This season, you can snap up this knife trio as well as any other product for 20% at Material’s site. Not only does it end soon, but it’s also rare that the brand has sales, so you’ll want to grab it now while you have the chance.

Nutribullet Personal Blender

Nutribullet

To buy: $60 with code GIVETHANKS (originally $80) at nutribullet.com

You can’t forget about a blender, either. And while an upright one is a kitchen essential, so is a personal blender. My family has used the same Nutribullet blender since 2010, and it’s still holding on and going strong. Food & Wine testers ranked it in their favorites list, writing that it’s the perfect balance between price and performance. It’s also raked up over 6,700 five-star ratings on the brand’s website.

And while it’s already more affordable than other options on the market, you can score it for a discounted price now with the code GIVETHANKS. It comes with a sturdy base, a 24-ounce tall cup with a lip ring, a short 18-ounce cup with a lip ring, and a blade.

Microplane Zester

Amazon

To buy: $16 (originally $17) at amazon.com

Have I owned this zester my entire adult life? Yes, I have. And you should own it too. From grating garlic to a seamless paste to zesting lemons or limes — it’s a complete necessity. I use it nearly every week since the small holes allow you to get the finest texture possible.

It’s great with garlic and ginger for savory dishes where you don’t want huge chunks, like dressings. And, of course, it’s an essential way to zest fruit for desserts, too, as well as whole spices and cheeses. It typically retails for $17, but you can grab it discounted on Amazon. This one is ranked number one in our F&W Faves testing, plus it has over 6,200 perfect ratings.



Momofuku Pantry Starter Pack

momofuku

To buy: $60 (originally $74) at shop.momofuku.com

If you’re looking for flavor bombs, start and end here. This Momofuku pack is adequately named since it’s stacked with all the essentials. It comes with chili crunch, which is a spicy chili oil bursting with texture. I top my noodles, soups, and avocado toasts with it and add it to sauces, dressings, or marinades. You’ll also get Momofuku’s extra-umami soy sauce (it’s a notch above the traditional versions), tamari (a gluten-free version of soy sauce), and three seasoned salts that are tangy, savory, and spicy.

Use it on all your dishes, or dress up their extra flavorful ramen packets. Either way, you don’t want to miss the option to pick it up on sale, so act now while you still can.