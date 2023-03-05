These Are Officially Amazon Customers' Most-Loved Drink and Barware Finds—and Prices Start at $7

When it comes to creating a functional, stylish home bar, Amazon has everything you could possibly need — which is both a blessing and a curse. Due to the colossal selection, it’s not easy to find the best of the best. Cue the Customers’ Most-Loved page, where Amazon compiles cult-favorite products from a range of different categories, including bar tools and drinkware. Here, you’ll find plenty of essentials that make mixing, muddling, shaking, and serving cocktails at home easier than ever. 

Amazon curated these picks using only the most popular, highest-rated items, so you know right off the bat that they’re worth every penny — especially when prices are so reasonable to begin with. But to make things even better, a handful of the below tools and drinkware sets are currently on sale, so you can upgrade your home bar for less than you might think. 

Our Favorite Barware Pieces from the Customers’ Most Loved Page

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer

Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer - Premium Aerating Pourer and Decanter Spout

Amazon

To buy: $17 (originally $19) at amazon.com

Pour and aerate at the same time with this Vintorio spout, which fits red and white bottles of most sizes. As you pour, the large chamber infuses your wine with the optimal amount of oxygen, opening up the flavors and improving the taste. “It even makes my cheap bottles of wine taste great!” one reviewer raved, which explains the fact that it has over 12,000 five-star ratings. 


Lifver Set of 6 Drink Coasters with Holder

Lifver Drink Coasters - Marble Style

Amazon

To buy: $13 with coupon (originally $16) at amazon.com

Made from absorbent ceramic that’s designed to look like marble, these coasters will protect your wooden bar or table and elevate them, too. On the bottoms, you’ll find a slip-resistant, scratch-proof cork material to ensure they don’t leave scratch marks. They even come with a metal holder for storage, all for under $20. 


Venero Set of 4 Crystal Whiskey Glasses

VENERO Crystal Whiskey Glasses

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (originally $60) at amazon.com

Whiskey, bourbon, scotch, cognac, cocktails — whatever you’re drinking, these crystal glasses will help you do it in style. Their hand-blown twisted design adds a definite wow factor, but they also feature a weighted base for stability and a thick, solid crystal construction for insulation. Each one holds 10 ounces, plus they come in a satin-lined box, making it ideal for gifting. 


Quiseen Set of 9 Chilling Whiskey Stones

Quiseen Set of 9 Grey Beverage Chilling Stones

Amazon

To buy: $7 (originally $20) at amazon.com

Despite their name, these whiskey stones are great for any type of beverage because they’ll chill it without diluting your drink. Instead of melting like regular ice, the soapstone absorbs cold from the freezer and dispenses it into your drink without watering it down. Each set includes nine stones in a velvet pouch, and right now, the price is the lowest it's been in 30 days. 


Etens Cocktail Shaker

Etens Cocktail Shaker

Amazon

To buy: $12 with coupon (originally $15) at amazon.com

A great cocktail starts with a quality shaker, and according to reviewers, this one is a “good value” — and that’s without the sale. Right now, it’s an additional 13% off, which is especially impressive given that it comes with a built-in strainer, boasts a stainless steel construction, and has a leak-proof, dishwasher-safe design. 


Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe

Godinger Wine Decanter Carafe

Amazon

To buy: $24 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Hand-blown from lead-free crystal, this decanter aerates your wine to unleash all of its flavors — and it has a sleek, slanted top that makes drip-free pouring a breeze. Even though it’s made by Godinger, a top brand that has specialized in handcrafted giftware for 50 years, this statement piece is currently on sale for over 30% off. 


Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket

Oggi Insulated Ice Bucket

Amazon

To buy: $36 (originally $40) at amazon.com

It’s time to ditch your leaky, old-fashioned ice bucket. This one from Oggi has double-wall insulation to retain temperature for longer, a built-in drip-proof holder for the included scoop, a soft-grip handle for easy carrying, and a sweat-proof polypropylene sleeve that’ll keep surfaces dry. The 3.8-liter capacity is the perfect size for a party, too. 


Haley's 2-Pack Corker 5-in-1 Wine Aerator

Haley's Corker 5-in-1 Wine Aerator

Amazon

To buy: $12 at amazon.com

Even though these may look simple, these five-in-one corkers can aerate, stop, pour, filter, and reseal your bottles. They come in packs of up to six, and most of them are on sale right now. Grab them if you need an upgrade to your wine drinking experience.  


Aozita 24-Piece Cocktail Shaker Bartender Kit

Aozita 24-Piece Cocktail Shaker Bartender Kit

Amazon

To buy: $47 with coupon (originally $60) at amazon.com

If you’re just getting started on your home bar, this 24-piece cocktail set gives you everything you need to master your craft in no time. The various tools, spouts, and stoppers all have a home on the included wooden stand next to the stainless steel Boston shaker. One reviewer (whose partner is a professional bartender) called it “a great set.”


Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

Godinger Whiskey Decanter Globe Set

Amazon

To buy: $60 (originally $90) at amazon.com

This decanter globe set has a best-selling status and has over 9,900 perfect ratings. It’s plenty functional, granted its wooden stand includes two glasses and its hand-blown decanter displays your liquor of choice. Thanks to its etched globe pattern and in-bottle antique ship, reviewers write that it’s “absolutely stunning” and a foolproof way to add “style and elegance” to your home bar. 

