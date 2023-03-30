Cup Noodles Introduces New Breakfast Ramen Flavor

The Breakfast Ramen includes notes of pancakes, sausage, and eggs.

By Adam Campbell-Schmitt
Published on March 30, 2023
Cup Noodles breakfast ramen
Photo:

Courtesy of Cup Noodles

If you have had ramen for breakfast (I still think about a bacon and buttered toast version I had at a brunch spot in Brooklyn), you probably haven't experienced it like this. Cup Noodles, the classic instant ramen brand that comes in its own convenient container, is releasing a new Breakfast flavor.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is "the first ramen product for the most important meal of the day," the Nissin Foods brand claimed in the announcement. Once you add water (and wait four minutes), the ramen noodles "in sauce" — as opposed to broth — are covered in "classic breakfast flavors including fluffy pancakes, sweet maple syrup, and hearty sausage and eggs to create a delicious and satisfying meal." The brand also suggests trying it with a drizzle of maple syrup or dash of hot sauce to add a little extra breakfast flair.

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, stated. "Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night."

The new Cup Noodles Breakfast ramen flavor will be sold exclusively at select Walmart locations nationwide and will retail for $1.39 per cup.

Cup Noodles is no stranger to out-of-the-box flavors. The brand released a pumpkin spice version to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. That was also the launch of Cup Noodles' limited edition line, of which the Breakfast flavor is just the second offering. That said, you should probably expect more wild instant ramen flavors to come.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Hidden Valley Ranch x Van Leeuwen Ice Cream
Van Leeuwen Launched a Hidden Valley Ranch Ice Cream, and We Got a First Taste
Pumpkin Spice Flavor Cup Noodles container
Pumpkin Spice Cup Noodles Are Coming This Fall (Because of Course They Are)
Lemon Cheesecake from Bad Roman
The Best Dishes Our Editors Ate in February
IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal Blueberry & Syrup
IHOP Is Finally Making Mini Pancake Cereal a Reality
Overnight French Toast
30 Baked Breakfast Recipes
French Onion Soup with Roasted Poblano
27 of Our Most Warming Soups and Stews
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream's exclusive Walmart flavors
Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Ice Cream Is Back — This Time at Stores Nationwide
Polenta Dutch Baby with Ham and Swiss Recipe
29 Christmas Brunch Recipes to Add to Your Menu
Baskin-Robbins' Chicken n' Waffles Ice Cream
The New Baskin-Robbins Flavor Is Essentially Brunch in a Scoop
The Best Hot Sauces
Our Editors Tasted the Most Popular Store-Bought Hot Sauces ⁠— These Were the Best
Sheng Jian Bao
27 Lunar New Year Recipes to Bring Luck and Prosperity
Soba Bukkake with Chashu Pork and Sesame Vinaigrette
12 Japanese Comfort Food to Make Right Now
Spring Onion and Salami Sheet Pan Pizza
19 Sheet-Pan Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and More
Sausage and Red Onion Sheet Pan Quiche
Breakfast and Brunch Party Recipes for Watching the World Cup
HIPDOT x Cup Noodles Collaboration
Cup Noodles Just Launched a Ramen-Inspired Makeup Collection
Rao's restaurant in East Harlem, NYC; Rao's jarred marinara sauce
What Happens When the Grocery Store Is the Buzziest Restaurant in Town?