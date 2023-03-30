Cup Noodles Introduces New Breakfast Ramen Flavor

If you have had ramen for breakfast (I still think about a bacon and buttered toast version I had at a brunch spot in Brooklyn), you probably haven't experienced it like this. Cup Noodles, the classic instant ramen brand that comes in its own convenient container, is releasing a new Breakfast flavor.

Cup Noodles Breakfast is "the first ramen product for the most important meal of the day," the Nissin Foods brand claimed in the announcement. Once you add water (and wait four minutes), the ramen noodles "in sauce" — as opposed to broth — are covered in "classic breakfast flavors including fluffy pancakes, sweet maple syrup, and hearty sausage and eggs to create a delicious and satisfying meal." The brand also suggests trying it with a drizzle of maple syrup or dash of hot sauce to add a little extra breakfast flair.

"We know our products are a go-to meal any time of the day," Priscila Stanton, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Nissin Foods USA, stated. "Saucy, soup-based, spicy, sweet or savory, we even added rice to some, so by adding Cup Noodles Breakfast to our line-up we are truly feeding cravings around the clock — morning, noon, night or late night."

The new Cup Noodles Breakfast ramen flavor will be sold exclusively at select Walmart locations nationwide and will retail for $1.39 per cup.



Cup Noodles is no stranger to out-of-the-box flavors. The brand released a pumpkin spice version to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2021. That was also the launch of Cup Noodles' limited edition line, of which the Breakfast flavor is just the second offering. That said, you should probably expect more wild instant ramen flavors to come.