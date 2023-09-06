This Cuisinart Coffee Maker Is Perfect for Hot and Cold Drinks—Plus It's at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen

Wakeup with the perfect cup no matter what you’re in the mood for.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. 
Published on September 6, 2023

One of the major perks of grabbing coffee out at a cafe is that you can choose between iced or hot drinks on any given day, depending on what you're craving. But what if I told you that there was a machine at home that can do both for you at a fraction of the cost and time? 

Enter this nifty Cuisinart coffee maker. It can brew hot or iced coffee in multiple sizes with just the push of a button.  The biggest perk of all? It's on sale at Amazon for the lowest price we've ever seen

Cuisinart 12-Cup Automatic Hot and Iced Coffee Maker

Amazon Cuisinart Coffee Maker, 12-Cup Glass Carafe

Amazon

The Cuisinart Automatic Hot and Iced Coffee Maker is the perfect buy if you are an indecisive coffee drinker. It has two different pour spouts to produce a variety of beverages: The single-serve stand on the left hand side, and the full carafe on the right side. Though a dual-brewing system, it’s still fairly compact at just 10.88 by 10.13 by 16.25 inches. 

Let’s start with the single-serve side. It is more or less a Keurig, since it uses disposable pods (or you can use the included reusable one, too). It can brew 4 ounces, 6 ounces, 8 ounces, 10 ounces or 12 ounces. For smaller cups, you can use the flip down platform for mugs which’ll help with any splatter. You can brew hot or iced coffee just by using the front display button that indicates the “over ice” setting. 

Then, there’s the full carafe side, which is more of a typical drip machine. It can produce anywhere from four to 12 cups, and it can do it  25% faster than other machines, according to the brand. With the carafe, you can choose the temperature setting depending on how hot you want it to brew, as well as the coffee’s strength. It also has the classic Cuisinart pre-programmable capability that lets you schedule a brew 24 hours ahead of time, that way you can have a fresh pot of coffee before you even wake up. 

As a two-in-one machine, tons of shoppers can’t stop raving about how well it works for their specific needs. “We love our flavored pods but also like the ability to make a full pot,” one person wrote in their review, adding that they love how easy it is to use and set up. Other reviewers also call out how much they love the addition of iced or hot, since different family members prefer it one way. 

“Best coffee pot we’ve ever had,” another user simply stated. All in all, customers note just how convenient and time saving it is. “This eliminates the time and effort of making a new pot for just one or two cups,” one person noted

Whether you want something iced, something hot, a small cup, or a large carafe, this Cuisinart machine can do it all with ease. And now that it’s on sale for 25% off, this is a machine you  should add to your cart ASAP. Shop it on Amazon now

At the time of publishing, the price was $150.

