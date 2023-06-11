Steak Knives Are More Versatile Than You Think, so Snag This Cuisinart Set While It's 44% Off

The perfect time to replace your old set.

Elisabeth Sherman
Elisabeth Sherman

Elisabeth Sherman is a writer, editor, and fact-checker in the food, culture, and entertainment spaces. She has been working professionally at national magazines since 2015.

Published on June 11, 2023

Cuisinart Steak Knife One Off
If you’re new to the world of kitchen knives, or even if you’re on the fence about the necessity of replacing the worn out set you’ve been leaning on for years, you should know that steak knives are so much more versatile than the name suggests. Steak knives are useful for all kinds of food prep, not just slicing up the steak on your dinner plate — but one thing is for certain: You need a high performing set of steak knives in your kitchen. 

This set of six Cuisinart steak knives is not just durable and high quality, but also incredibly affordable. Right now, you can get a full set of six for just $20, and give your knife drawer a much needed refresh. 

Amazon Cuisinart C55-6PCSBK Advantage Color Collection 6-Piece Ceramic Coated Steak Knife Set

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart 6-Piece Steak Knife Set, $20 (originally $35) at amazon.com

Both the handles and the blades on these Cuisinart steak knives are all black for a more stylish look than your typical set of cutlery. The serrated blades have a nonstick coating, and are made from heavy duty stainless steel so that they can tackle tough kitchen tasks. Plus, they can be cleaned by hand or in the dishwasher.  

You might think of a steak knife as a lighter, more nimble chef’s knife, in that if that’s all you happen to have on hand, they can be used for food prep like slicing cheese and vegetables, or even removing some extra bits of fat from chicken breasts, pork loin, and other cuts of meat. They can also be used to cut the crust off bread, or to slice sandwiches in half or into squares. Bottom line: They’re not just for steak. 

Of course, the main purpose of a steak knife is to cut up pieces of meat on your dinner plate. And it’s this function that makes steak knives some of the most hard working knives because they constantly come in contact with ceramic dishware that can really wear them down. Of course they can occasionally be spruced up with a knife sharpener — but they also need to be replaced more often, which is why it’s best to go on the inexpensive side. 

Shoppers gave these Cuisinart steak knives more than 1,100 five-star ratings both because of their price point, and because of their high quality design. One shopper who called these the sharpest knives they’ve ever owned wrote they’re also “great for chopping vegetables because of the ergonomic handles.”

Another shopper who has been using these knives for two years wrote that, “the set still cuts through steak well,” and added that, “they are not stained or pitted.”

If you need to refresh the steak knives you already have, or you need the perfect tool for slicing up grilled steaks this summer, grab these Cuisinart steak knives. At just $20 for a set of six, it’s a deal you won’t want to miss. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $20. 

