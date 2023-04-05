This Cuisinart Saucepan ‘Compares Beautifully’ to Restaurant-Grade Cookware, and It’s 56% Off

Everybody needs a 1-quart pot in their kitchen. It’s a basic piece of cookware that will come in handy more than you’d think. If you don’t have one yet, or were under the impression that this size is too small to be practical, you’ve misjudged this handy little pot.

You probably already own a few pots in various sizes, so you know a saucepan is used for everything from boiling water for pasta to preparing big batches of stew or rice. But you need to add this stainless steel Cuisinart 1-quart size to your cookware collection. Not only is this particular model easy to wipe clean in the sink, but it’s made from one of the most durable materials available. And right now, it’s 56% off at Amazon.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Stainless Steel 1-Quart Saucepan, $20 (originally $45) at amazon.com

This 1-quart pot might be small but it has a wide range of uses. You can melt butter in it, boil two eggs or frozen vegetables (especially useful if you’re making multiple meals a day for a toddler and don’t have space for a steamer basket), make jam or individual servings of oatmeal, and reheat soup — and this list is hardly exhaustive.

There are plenty of options for 1-quart pots out there right now, so why go with this option from Cuisinart? Well, first of all, it’s made from stainless steel, which is known for heating quickly and distributing heat evenly. It also won’t rust, warp, and dent if you happen to drop it on the ground. And the handle stays cool while you’re cooking, so you don’t have to worry about any accidental burns.

And while Cuisinart may be primarily known for food processors, according to over 4,300 reviewers, its cookware is just as effective as higher end pieces. One shopper who used to be a commercial chef wrote, “I find these pans perfect. I have several more expensive restaurant grade pots and pans and these compare beautifully.”

This pot’s durability is just as appealing as its even heating capabilities. A shopper who is a devoted fan of Cuisinart stainless steel cookware wrote, “This pot is the best one ever with real heft and a marvelous look and feel,” while another reviewer added that the pot “has not stained, discolored or lost its functionality in over three years of use. It is the perfect size for a single person.”

If you’re looking for a small pot that will last for years and that you’ll use nearly everyday, this Cuisinart stainless steel 1-quart saucepan is what you need. And now that it’s just $20, this is the perfect time to get it.

At the time of publishing, the price was $20.

