Shoppers Call Amazon’s Bestselling Grill ‘Perfect,’ and Now’s Your Chance to Get It for Just $22

It’s almost time to grill and we couldn’t be more excited. After all, nothing beats the mouthwatering smell of burgers fresh off the grates, other than the taste. Hanging around the grill is a warm-weather pastime, and with the trees budding, it’s finally time to light it up.

If you don’t have a grill you love, consider this great Cuisinart option. It’s small enough to fit on a table, portable enough to take with you anywhere, and best of all, it’s just $22 at Amazon right now.

To buy: Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com

This Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is about 14-inches in diameter, that’s it. But despite its small size, it still has plenty of surface area (196 square inches), which is enough to hold plenty of food while grilling. The grill features a dual-venting system, so you can control airflow with ease, and has a tight fitting lid so you can ensure your steaks are cooked medium-rare, always.

Best of all, the grill weighs just 2 pounds, meaning you can carry it anywhere, whether that’s the park or a friend’s backyard, and set up right away. Because it’s powered by charcoal, it’s easy to start, and there’s even a nifty ash catcher to ensure nothing falls on the ground for safety.

It’s no wonder this miniature grill has raked up over 8,100 perfect ratings at Amazon and is the No. 1 bestselling charcoal grill on the site. It’s truly a portable cooking wonder. One home cook (who's next grilling session I’d love an invite to) was impressed with how easy it was to put together and get going. “I made sausage, hot dogs, chicken, ribs, ribeyes and salmon. I thought it was gonna take much longer because the grill is small. Nope! Seems like it cooked better and faster,” they write.

Another shopper adds that they “like everything about this portable, easy-to-clean grill!” They finish their review by adding “I will be using it on my deck even in the winter for the mouth-watering taste of summer!” And last but not least a final griller adds that this is the perfect size for a single person or just a couple, writing, “you can't beat the price.”

If you’re craving some burgers right about now, it’s time you added this mini grill to cart. It’ll allow you to grill where you never thought you could.

At the time of publishing, the price was $22.