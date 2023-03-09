Lifestyle Kitchen Shoppers Call Amazon’s Bestselling Grill ‘Perfect,’ and Now’s Your Chance to Get It for Just $22 It’s a Cuisinart, too. By Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin Daniel Modlin is an editor of News & Deals for the Food & Drink Group on the commerce team. He has covered food trends, cooking techniques, recipe roundups, gift guides, kitchen retailer sales, and product reviews. His work has been featured on many publications including The Wall Street Journal, Architectural Digest, Travel + Leisure, New York Magazine, WIRED, and The Daily Beast. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Food & Wine / Pamela Jew It’s almost time to grill and we couldn’t be more excited. After all, nothing beats the mouthwatering smell of burgers fresh off the grates, other than the taste. Hanging around the grill is a warm-weather pastime, and with the trees budding, it’s finally time to light it up. If you don’t have a grill you love, consider this great Cuisinart option. It’s small enough to fit on a table, portable enough to take with you anywhere, and best of all, it’s just $22 at Amazon right now. Amazon To buy: Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $22 (originally $40) at amazon.com This Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill is about 14-inches in diameter, that’s it. But despite its small size, it still has plenty of surface area (196 square inches), which is enough to hold plenty of food while grilling. The grill features a dual-venting system, so you can control airflow with ease, and has a tight fitting lid so you can ensure your steaks are cooked medium-rare, always. Best of all, the grill weighs just 2 pounds, meaning you can carry it anywhere, whether that’s the park or a friend’s backyard, and set up right away. Because it’s powered by charcoal, it’s easy to start, and there’s even a nifty ash catcher to ensure nothing falls on the ground for safety. It’s no wonder this miniature grill has raked up over 8,100 perfect ratings at Amazon and is the No. 1 bestselling charcoal grill on the site. It’s truly a portable cooking wonder. One home cook (who's next grilling session I’d love an invite to) was impressed with how easy it was to put together and get going. “I made sausage, hot dogs, chicken, ribs, ribeyes and salmon. I thought it was gonna take much longer because the grill is small. Nope! Seems like it cooked better and faster,” they write. Another shopper adds that they “like everything about this portable, easy-to-clean grill!” They finish their review by adding “I will be using it on my deck even in the winter for the mouth-watering taste of summer!” And last but not least a final griller adds that this is the perfect size for a single person or just a couple, writing, “you can't beat the price.” If you’re craving some burgers right about now, it’s time you added this mini grill to cart. It’ll allow you to grill where you never thought you could. At the time of publishing, the price was $22. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine This $19 Tool Is the Secret to the Best Eggplant Parmigiana You’ll Ever Have I Hate When Guac Goes Bad, so I Added This Genius Gadget to My Kitchen for Just $13 Roomba’s Bestselling Robot Vacuum That ‘Seems Way Smarter Than It Should Be’ Is Nearly $100 Off at Amazon