My Favorite Drip Coffee Machine Makes Coffee That Rivals My Local Coffee Shop, and It’s on Sale

While I love a good French-press, a well-crafted espresso-based coffee from my local coffee shop, or even a pour over, nothing quite sticks in my routine like simple at-home drip coffee. It’s my favorite morning ritual — I grind my coffee beans, pour them into the filter, fill the machine with some water, and walk away. What awaits me within minutes is a perfectly brewed cup of solid hot coffee, nothing more and nothing less.

And, the routine just wouldn’t be the same without the Cuisinart machine I’ve had for so many years. No matter how many times I’ve tiredly (and carelessly) used this machine, it’s stuck with me. And, you can score it on sale right now for $75 on Amazon, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a year or two.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker, $75 (originally $93) at amazon.com

While this machine is updated from my version, it is really no different than the one I own. Its stainless steel body has an intuitive button design, and it comes with a hefty 14-cup glass carafe. There are a few buttons that control the features of the machine, including a button that controls the heat of your coffee, a button to control the strength of your coffee, an auto-on button, and a 1-to-4 cups setting, among a few others. I find the 1-to-4 cups setting is perfect for making a small amount of coffee so the machine can properly brew it for the best taste.

I love that the carafe has easy-to-read measurement markings (that still haven’t worn off, even years later) plus a see-through body to know exactly how much coffee you have left. The lid to the carafe is easy to remove and pop back on, plus the whole thing is a breeze to clean. The machine also has a cleaning function to help with long-term maintenance.

When it comes to water and brewing, the machine has a built-in charcoal filter for your water, as well as a reusable filter for your coffee grounds. I prefer to add an additional paper filter as well for extra security, although you don't need to..

I just love how easy it is, and I’m not the only one either. This machine was the top pick in our Food & Wine tested favorites, thanks to its thoughtful design and high quality brew, plus it’s got over 41,700 perfect ratings on Amazon. Food & Wine editors call it the “tour de force in the world of coffee.”

I love how simple it is to clean too. The attachments are easy to scrub away on a day-to-day basis, and for deep cleans you just use the directed amount of water and vinegar and hit the cleaning button.

If you love a straightforward coffee routine with great results like me, it’s worth grabbing this Cuisinart machine, especially since you can grab a model on sale for $75.