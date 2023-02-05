Never Worry About ‘Soggy Pizza’ Again with This On-Sale Pizza Pan at Amazon

Quality pizza can be hard to come by, and if you live anywhere without a slice shop on every corner, you likely have to wait in long lines, or time your order perfectly at that one spot for a good pie. Finding the perfectly crispy crust and your ideal sauce-to-cheese ratio, all at a decent price is sometimes an uphill battle.

Another way to get good pizza whenever you need it is to master the art of making it at home. And whether you’re an at-home pizzaiolo or a pizza peel novice, there’s good news. Right now, a pizza pan from Cuisinart that Amazon shoppers are raving about is nearly 40% off.

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Nonstick Pizza Pan, $17 (originally $26) at amazon.com

This pizza pan is 14-inches in diameter, which is big enough to create a pizza large enough for two to four people. It’s made from aluminum, but has a nonstick coating that is designed to release your pizza without it sticking. And when you’re done cooking with it, it’s dishwasher safe, so it cleans up easy.

The best feature for this particular pizza pan has to be the perforations, which allow the crust to receive airflow while in the oven from all sides. This means that you’ll end up with a crispy crust instead of a soggy mess. Amazon shoppers are raving about it for just this reason, and the pan has already racked up over 7,000 perfect ratings.

RELATED: The 7 Best Pizza Ovens for 2023, Tested and Reviewed

One reviewer writes, “With this pan I was able to evenly cook a store bought pizza that was supposed to cook right on the rack in my oven, which always turns into a mess. I used to use aluminum foil below the pizza to avoid the mess but that always led to a soggy pizza! This allows air circulation and [ensures] a nice crispy crust.”

Another shopper adds that they “have found making [their] own pizza is so easy [they] haven't ordered one from a pizza place in months.” They continue to write that they were “using those disposable paper trays to cook pizza before this pan, but they held in too much moisture and made the bottom soggy. Now I can cook great homemade pizza with a crisp bottom of the crust.”

Whether you’re making your pizza from scratch or reheating frozen ones, the choice is clear here. Grab this pizza pan from Cuisinart while it’s only $17 for a crispy pie, every time.