We Found Deals Up to 59% Off Cuisinart Food Processors, Coffee Makers, and More Hidden in Amazon's Kitchen Section

Few of us can begin thinking of kitchenware brands, and not instantly have Cuisinart pop into our minds. Known for its moderately priced pieces, from appliances, to cookware, to grills, and more — the brand has been making reliable tools for our kitchen since the 1970's.

As a mainstay, it only makes sense that they rank on top some of shoppers' most-loved and most-wanted lists for their kitchen. And recently, we discovered tons of on-sale products from the brand that are hiding on Amazon. You'll find everything from food processors, to hand mixers, stainless steel pots, and even smokers on sale up to 59% off right now. Shop 11 of the best deals below from Cuisinart, starting at $20.

Best Cuisinart Deals on Amazon

Round Classic Waffle Maker

What’s a kitchen without a waffle maker? These are, of course, perfect for making waffles, but you can also use them to cook up falafel, potato cakes, and a whole lot more. This classic model from Cuisinart was already our favorite tested value pick for waffle makers. We found that the batter spread evenly, didn’t stick, and we like how it doesn’t burn the edges of waffles before they’re fully done. It comes with a nonstick coated plate, five different browning settings, and indicator lights to guide you through the cooking process. With an additional discount, this is well-worth picking up.

Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer

This is another tested Food & Wine favorite from the reliable brand. It’s another amazing value pick for its price, since we found that it comes with everything you need for a variety of recipes, plus it generally mixes and whips foods well after testing. It has a nine-speed range, plus you’ll get two beaters, two dough hooks, one balloon whisk, and a spatula in the set. It conveniently comes with a case to keep everything tucked away in one place.

Air Fryer and Convection Toaster Oven

If you’re looking for a countertop appliance that can triple as your toaster, convection oven, and air fryer, this one's for you. This nifty gadget looks like an oven, but won’t heat up your whole kitchen and may just be faster than your standard oven, which is key for busy weeknights. It has four dials on the front to control time, temperature, function, and an on and off dial for the toaster setting. The functions include: air fry, toast, convection bake, bake, convection broil, broil, grill, and warm. It comes with an oven rack, baking pan, an airfryer basket, grill plate, plus a nonstick interior for easy cleanup.

1.5-Quart Ice Cream Machine

There’s always time for ice cream, no matter the season or temperature outside. This ice cream maker is the perfect option to grab if you want to make at-home batches in a simple, fuss-free way. It comes with an insulated bowl that you’ll freeze for at least 8 hours, then all you have to do is pop your chilled ice cream base in, and hit the start button. After about 15 minutes of churning, you’ll have ice cream that’s ready to eat. It comes with a spout up top that makes it very easy to add any inclusions in, like chocolate chips, cookies, fruit pieces, and more. It’s an ice-cream lover's dream, honestly.

Portable Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker

It’s not too late to get your grilling game on — this pellet grill and smoker is a whopping 50% off right now. It’s powered by wood chips, so you’ll get the rich flavor of whatever type you choose whether you smoke ingredients for hours, or use it as a grill for burgers, chicken, fish, vegetables, or even fruit. However you choose to use it, you’ll get 465 square inches of surface area for cooking, plus a 13-inch prep table on the right side of the grill with a built-in bottle opener. The pellet hopper is located on the left side of the grill, and can hold up to 13-pounds to keep the grill going. It all gets controlled with a nifty digital panel on the front of the grill. At half-off, it’s truly too good to pass up.

3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set

Everyone needs a set of mixing bowls. Whether you’re making brownies, or tossing a salad, these bowls come in handy on a daily basis. It’s great if you can score a set like this one since the different sizes nest together. Not only will the different options be great for a variety of recipes, but the nesting capabilities are great for storing. You’ll get large, medium, and small stainless steel bowls. They each come with their own lids, so it’s great if you need to make something ahead, and want to protect it on the counter or fridge. Pick them up while they’re nearly 50% off.

Perfectemp 14-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker

This coffee maker is both a Food & Wine tested favorite, and also a favorite of mine. It’s our favorite overall coffee maker, and for a good reason. It maintains the flavor profile of your coffee, while keeping it hot, plus it allows you to brew small to large batches. You’ll also be able to choose from a variety of settings, whether selecting its brew strength, brew temperature, or if you want to schedule a brew for the following morning. It has everything you need at a fair price, and the current color I own is actually on sale for $70. Mine has lasted by family for a decade — pick up one for yourself now while it’s still available at a discount.

Chef's Classic Stainless Steel 1-Quart Saucepan

Cuisinart also has very solid cookware, including its stainless steel line. This 1-quart saucepot is 55% off right now. It’s an essential for the kitchen, whether you’re heating up a small batch of sauce, cooking caramel, or browning butter. It’s stovetop and oven safe up to 500℉, so you can use it in a variety of ways. It also comes with a helpful lid to keep things warm or prevent splatter, and a nice and long handle for easy maneuvering.

15-Piece Knife Block Set

This knife set is the perfect buy if you’re looking for a simple set for yourself, or someone who’s just getting into cooking. It’s made with high-carbon stainless steel for a durable, long-lasting design. The handles are triple-riveted, which helps make them extra secure and balanced as you use them. In the set, you’ll get a nice light-wash wood block, plus an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, a 2.75-inch bird's beak paring knife, a set of steak knives, a honing steel, and a pair of kitchen shears.

3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus

This unique pizza oven is the perfect way to ring in fall. It has a 3-in-1 function, allowing you to fire up your own pizzas, or use it as a griddle or grill. That’s all thanks to it’s dual-hinged lid design, and the fact that it comes with different cooking surfaces that you can swap out, including a 13- inch cordierite pizza stone for even high heat retention to cook doughs, plus a flat 17-inch griddle and an 18-inch grill grate. The pizza oven is located on top of the appliance, and it has a door that swings open to reveal the interior. You’ll then lift the top part of the oven to reveal another cooking surface that holds the griddle or grill rack, depending on what you want to cook. It’s a helpful appliance if you want to cook a variety of options.

Elemental 13-Cup Food Processor

Food processors are one of Cuisinart’s most-loved appliances. Rightfully so, since they aid in some of our favorite dishes, like salsas, pestos, homemade nut butters and more. This 13-cup model is a great find since it comes with different accessories that make it function in a few different ways. You’ll get a 13-cup container, along with a 4-cup container that you can insert in for a smaller space. This is great for smaller batches of recipes, since they can be tougher to process or move in a big blender cup. You’ll also find a lid with feed tube for adding in ingredients as it processes, along with a few different sized pushes to help them go in. Additionally, it comes with a chopping and dough disk, along with a shredding and slicing disc.

