This Top-Rated Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in 20 Minutes, and It’s on Sale at Amazon

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on June 23, 2023

Creamy, cold ice cream is the perfect treat for warm summer days. And while we can appreciate the taste and convenience of picking up a carton at the store, nothing beats homemade scoops. Enter an ice cream maker. With the push of a button, homemade ice cream and other frozen treats of your choice are ready to eat without a sweat.

We tested 20 machines to find the best ice cream makers that produced top-notch ice cream and sorbet, evaluating their performance, design, ease of use, and affordability. This bestselling Cuisinart ice cream maker is one of our favorites, and it is on sale for the lowest price we’ve seen in months.

To buy: Cuisinart 1.5-Quart Ice Cream Maker, $50 (originally $70) at amazon.com

Cuisinart's machine can make up to 1.5 quarts of your favorite frozen dessert in around 20 minutes — ice cream, yogurt, sherbet, sorbet, and even frozen drinks. It has a double-insulated freezer bowl, an innovative mixing paddle that is currently patent-pending, and a transparent cover that has a hole in the top to give you access to add mix-ins like chocolate chips, nuts, or fruit.

To use: Plan ahead, as the freezer bowl needs to be put in the freezer for up to 16 to 24 hours before preparing homemade ice cream. Put the frozen freezer bowl on top of the motor unit, insert the mixing paddle, place the lid on, press the on switch, and throw in your ingredients.

We were impressed by the quality of this machine's ice cream. Our testers noted that the texture was not too dense and very easy to scoop. They also appreciated that the ice cream stayed smooth and creamy after an overnight stint in the freezer. 

We found Cuisinart’s instruction manual clear and straightforward to read, making it easy to use the machine. In fact, making ice cream and other frozen desserts can become a family affair, since the directions are simple enough for kids to follow.

Instead of running out to fulfill the craving for ice cream or another frozen treat, snag one of our favorite machines, the Cuisinart ice cream maker, while it’s $50 at Amazon.

At the time of publishing the price was $50.

