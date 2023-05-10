This Cuisinart Can Make Ice Cream in Just 20 Minutes, and It’s Over 50% Off Just in Time for Summer

One of the best parts of summer is that hot weather gives you an excuse to eat ice cream all the time. True, you can snag a pint of your favorite flavor any time of year, but it just tastes better when the sun is out. If you make your own ice cream you don’t have to depend on the ice cream truck driving through your neighborhood to have that feeling all summer long.

And the best way to make your own ice cream is with an ice cream maker. Look no further than this Cuisinart model, which has more than 13,300 perfect ratings, and is 53% off on Amazon right now.

The sleek stainless steel design of this ice cream maker is nice to look at, and the compact body measures 8.25- by 8- by 11.25-inches, making it easy to store in a cabinet or on the counter if you’re planning on more frequent use. It’s made from sturdy stainless steel, and every part of the machine except for the freezer bowl is dishwasher-safe.

The 2-quart capacity holds enough ice cream for a whole family or a kid’s birthday. But it doesn’t stop at just ice cream: It can also churn up frozen yogurt, milkshakes, and sorbet.

Using it is so satisfyingly simple, it will encourage you to create different flavors of ice cream for every night of the week. Just pop the freezer bowl in the freezer 16 to 24 hours before you want to make your ice cream. Once you’re ready to start churning, switch the control dial from off to on. There are no confusing buttons or settings for texture, flavor, or anything else — it is truly a one-touch operation.

The base recipe for most ice cream is usually just three simple ingredients: milk, sugar, and heavy cream (and sometimes egg yolks). Once the machine starts churning those ingredients together, you can add extras like almonds, chocolate chips, or dried fruit, to the mixture. A batch of ice cream is done in 30 minutes at the most, but it typically takes just 20 minutes, according to the brand.

The Cuisinart ice cream maker has earned so much praise thanks to its ability to make ice cream effortlessly. One shopper wrote, “The machine did a wonderful job producing very cold, firm ice cream in only 20 minutes,” and noticed that it didn't make any loud or annoying noises, either.

Another shopper who bought this ice cream maker as a gift for their parents called it a “dream,” and wrote that “it was simple to use with easy to follow recipes. The end result was delicious, creamy vanilla ice cream.”

Whether you’re looking for a fun activity the whole family can enjoy in the kitchen, or you want to experiment with every flavor of ice cream you can imagine, you need this ice cream machine. And there’s no better time to grab it than right now, while it's 53% off.

