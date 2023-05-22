This Cuisinart Grill Set Has Everything You Need for the Perfect Cookout, and It's 30% Off at Amazon

Grab one today.

Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley
Sharon Lockley has over 20 years of experience as an editor and writer and has been contributing to Food & Wine and The Spruce Eats since 2019.
Published on May 22, 2023

Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case, Deluxe Grill Set
Summertime brings to mind hamburgers and hotdogs sizzling on the grill. But grilling properly requires grilling accessories. The meat has to be flipped with a spatula or turned with tongs, and barbecue sauce and marinades require a basting brush. 

Grillers covet these tools. However, when they’re not in use, they seem to get thrown in a kitchen drawer or left hanging out by the grill. But having them all in one place together rather than jumbled up with other utensils or outside gathering rust is much nicer. And right now, you can grab this Cuisinart grill set that has everything you need, and a carrying case to stay organized for only $42 at Amazon. 

Cuisinart CGS-5020 BBQ Tool Aluminum Carrying Case, Deluxe Grill Set

Amazon

To buy: Cuisinart Grill Set with Carrying Case, $42 (originally $60) at amazon.com

This 20-piece grill set has everything any griller would ever need, including a perforated stainless steel spatula with a serrated edge and a built-in bottle opener, long-handled stainless steel tongs, a basting brush to brush on sauces and marinades, an 18-inch cleaning brush, and a digital temperature fork to ensure meat is cooked just right. It also includes five skewers for kabobs and four pairs of corn holders. Best of all, each item has a spot reserved for it in the set’s aluminum carrying case.

But the tools go above and beyond themselves. If you’ve ever had to grill at night, you’ll appreciate the LED light added to the temperature fork. The built-in timer on this utensil is also a handy feature. An extra brush head is included with the set, so when the cleaning brush gets grungy, you don’t have to rush out and get another one right away.

This grill set has acquired over 4,400 perfect five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to how organized it has kept them, and the variety of grilling tools included. One shopper wrote, “My husband no longer leaves the stuff out by the grill” and that “the forks have a thermometer which has been a life-saver.” A second shopper writes that the case “keeps all the grilling utensils together” and adds that it includes “everything you need for the grill.”

Another reviewer received this set as a gift for Father’s Day from his wife and writes that “when my neighbors see me go out to grill with this case, they know I mean business.”

When it comes down to cooking food on the grill, why not treat your tools with respect? Grab this deluxe grill set by Cuisinart while it’s 30% off at Amazon, and show your neighbors who means business. 

At the time of publishing the price was $42.

