This Cuisinart Brush Cleans Grimy Grills in 'Mere Seconds'—and It's Nearly 50% Off Right Now

There’s nothing like the taste of hamburgers, chicken, or vegetables cooked on the grill. But while the food is always tasty, cleaning the grill grates before and after cooking is not the most fun chore, to say the least. You need a high-quality grill brush for the task.

But not every grill brush is equipped to handle those tough, stuck-on pieces of food or sauces that have spent time adhering themselves to the grate while you’re grilling the meal. However, a great, durable option is the Cuisinart grill cleaning brush. It’s a shopper favorite, and it’s nearly 50% off right now at Amazon.

Amazon

This grill cleaning brush from Cuisinart measures 16.5- by 3.25-inches and has a long handle making it easier to reach over the grill without burning yourself. There are three rows of stainless steel bristles for cleaning off the debris that’s attached itself to the grate. The stainless steel scraper conveniently located at the end of the brush is able to handle scrubbing off those extra-resistant pieces and particles with ease. There’s even a hook at the end of the handle, so you can hang up the grill brush when you’re not using it.

To use the grill brush, first use the scraper to remove any larger caked-on debris, then use the bristle and brush the rungs in the direction of the grate. Wipe the grate off with a clean towel to complete the process. You should clean the grill brush after each use by rinsing it with water, but all-in-all, it's pretty simple to keep it (and then your grill) sparkling clean.

Cuisinart’s grill cleaning brush has received many accolades from shoppers with over 7,600 five-star ratings so far, for its quality, durability, and performance. This brush “does what you want in mere seconds,” wrote one shopper. While another one writes, “It is sturdy and cleans the grill great.”

A third reviewer says this brush is “wonderful” and is “super sturdy so you can really scrub hard with it.” They also like how easy it is to clean with just water.

Cuisinart’s grill cleaning brush will take care of that not-so-pleasant chore of keeping the grill grates clean and ready for your next cookout. Snatch one up now while it’s only $8 at Amazon and let the grilling begin.

At the time of publishing the price was $8.

